Sunderland defeated Oxford United 3-1 on Friday afternoon.

Goals from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Max Power secured victory for the hosts in a fixture where tempers seriously flared.

Both sets of players clashed in the tunnel at half-time, with Oxford manager Karl Robinson claiming that his goalkeeper Jack Stevens was headbutted by a Sunderland coach.

"My goalkeeper, he was headbutted at half time, there was a massive brawl in there," Robinson said after the game.

“We have asked the police to come. Their players have seen it, our players have seen it. My player certainly felt it.

“But for some unknown reason there is no footage. Ironic here, isn't it? They've had documentary cameras everywhere in the last few years.

“We will let the police deal with it. They have no cameras in the tunnel but their player saw it. Our goalkeeper will make a charge at the end of the game.

“I am furious. So many things I could say. We have to keep our dignity.”

Things certainly turned nasty and more details about the brawl will likely surface in the coming days.

Tensions boiled over again in stoppage-time of the League One encounter after Power's celebration for Sunderland's third goal of the day.

The midfielder ran 50 yards to knee slide in front of the Oxford dugout and you can watch the provocative celebration in the video below.

Robinson was not actually in the dugout to get a close-up view of Power's celebration, as he had been sent off earlier in the match for abusing the referee.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is adamant that his opposite number should "be careful" with the allegations he has made about the half-time brawl.

“He’s (Robinson) got to be careful, I’ll tell you that," Johnson said, per Mirror. "There are always two sides to any story. Let me tell you, there was a lot of Oxford staff that didn’t come out of it smelling of roses, let’s just say that.

“I didn’t see the first incident (at half-time), but I saw the second one and, for me, it was really stepping over the mark. So, I think there’s a bit of deflection in there from a few people.

“I want to draw a line under it now. For me, it’s a man’s game and we’ll crack on. It’s up to anybody else what they do, but I would be careful throwing out some of the things that I’ve heard."

