Calvert-Lewin, Ings, Watkins: England's ideal second-choice striker for Harry Kane

It's safe to say that Harry Kane's ticket to the delayed Euro 2020 competition has already been booked, but which strikers should join the Spurs man this summer?

With the European championships just around the corner, Gareth Southgate has a huge decision to make regarding who will feature as a second-choice striker to Kane at the tournament.

A number of names have been thrown into the equation, with the likes of Danny Ings and Dominic Calvert-Lewin emerging as the frontrunners this season.

The pair have been no strangers to finding the back of the net this season.

The Everton striker has scored 14 top-flight goals and averaged a Premier League strike every 154 minutes for the Toffees, according to WhoScored.

On the other hand, Ings has etched his name onto the scoresheet on eight occasions in the league and also managed to convert during Southampton's FA Cup clash with Wolves.

However, the question on everybody's lips is who will take the spot as England's back-up striker, Calvert-Lewin or Ings?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Tom Kelly have their say.

Jonathan Gorrie

"Danny Ings gets my vote.

"Granted, this hasn't exactly been a vintage campaign for the Southampton star but he's proven he can score all different types of goals, rather than operate as a poacher like Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"Even during the best season of the Everton man's career this time out, Calvert-Lewin has amassed an xG of +1.9 (via FBREF). While impressive, that would suggest he's expected to finish most of the chances offered to him, scoring almost two more than expected.

"Ings, meanwhile, scored +5.3 more than was expected of him based on the quality of chances last season. Again, that would indicate he can finish a lower quality of chance, much as he did against Liverpool back in January.

"While Calvert-Lewin is certainly impressive, Ings can finish something out of nothing. In tournament football, that could be crucial."

Sam Brookes

"If the Euros had taken place last year, Ings would have rightly got the nod ahead of Calvert-Lewin. Having scored 22 top-flight goals, he was in fine form.

"However, Calvert-Lewin has moved above the Saints striker in the pecking order this season, and rightly so.

"As per WhoScored, the Toffees forward has 14 league goals to Ings’ eight, and has been at the top of his game throughout the campaign.

"Ings tends to drop deeper and create more, as shown by the fact that he has three assists, whilst Calvert-Lewin has none. England have Kane to perform this role, though, and need something a little different.

"Calvert-Lewin can offer that through his aerial presence – he wins an average of 4.5 aerial duels per game – which could be useful late on in games if England decide to go with a more direct approach when searching for a goal."

Josh Cole

"Whilst both Calvert-Lewin and Ings have demonstrated this season that they can be deadly in front of goal, Southgate must consider utilising Ollie Watkins as a back-up plan for Kane.

"After setting the Championship alight at Brentford during the previous campaign, the forward has emerged as a pivotal player for Aston Villa in recent months as he has managed to provide 15 direct goal contributions in all competitions.

"As well as illustrating that he is more than capable of getting involved in his side's build up play by registering a higher pass completion rate (70.8%) than Calvert-Lewin and Ings, Watkins is also averaging more shots per game in the top-flight (2.8).

"By putting his relationship with fellow Villa man Jack Grealish to good use at the Euros this summer, there is no reason why the 25-year-old cannot achieve a great deal of success with his country as an impact substitute."

Tom Kelly

"For the sake of progression and looking towards the future, Calvert-Lewin is surely the obvious choice.

"Despite the fact that the Toffees striker has been far more clinical this season, it would certainly feel like a step in the wrong direction if Southgate placed his trust in Ings.

"At 24, Calvert-Lewin is potentially a striker who can go on to feature for England for the next six to eight years, and introducing the forward to an international tournament would be vital for his development.

"Unfortunately for Ings, his chance of international stardom has passed, in my opinion. The Saints man was in prolific form last season but has failed to reach the same heights this year.

Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin is going from strength to strength under Carlo Ancelotti."

