Lionel Messi is far more than just a goalscorer.

The Barcelona man's record in front of goal is one of the greatest of all time and he's managed to achieve that by also operating as an elite-level playmaker.

Messi's record as a creator for the Blaugrana is simply outrageous, with no player in La Liga history contributing more assists than the Argentine.

He's also the man with the most assists in a single Spanish top-flight season after delivering 21 of them in the 2019/20 campaign.

It's no wonder many believe the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is the finest playmaker the beautiful game has ever seen.

His assist numbers speak for themselves and as anyone who has watched Messi in full flow will know, he also creates a ridiculous number of chances that are then missed by his teammates.

Messi's mastering of the art of playmaking has inspired one football fan to create the best video compilation we have seen in 2021 so far.

So sit back, relax and enjoy 10 full minutes of the Argentine weaving his creative magic in a Barcelona shirt.

Video

The clips, the soundtrack, the snippets of iconic commentary, it really is an incredible compilation by @LSComps.

After watching the footage, it's hard not think that Messi's passing ability is the best ever possessed by a footballer.

That's something Match of the Day host Gary Lineker touched on when writing about the Argentine's genius for the BBC last year.

"He's [Messi] also quite possibly the best passer of the ball we have ever seen - he sees things that ordinary mortals don't," Lineker wrote.

"It's like he's watching the game from above while playing it at the same time, but even that doesn't do full justice to his genius.

"I've watched many games of his at the Nou Camp covering Barcelona in the Champions League and there have been many times when I've seen him hit passes that I and the people around me did not see, and that's when we're overlooking the pitch from high up.

"To have that vision and awareness on top of everything else is what makes him incomparable as a player, and such a bewildering talent. Yes, he is a brilliant finisher too, and bends the ball into the top corner of the net regularly himself, but if there's a pass on, he'll play it if that's the right thing to do.

"He's not just unselfish, his decision-making ability is exceptional. No-one else does the things he does, the way he does them - and no-one ever has done."

Well said, Gary.

