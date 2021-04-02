Sheffield Wednesday news: Joey Pelupessy makes admission about his Owls future

After achieving a mid-table finish in the Championship last year, Sheffield Wednesday's 2020/21 campaign to date has been nothing short of a disaster.

A horrendous run of a form since the turn the year has had a major impact on the Owls' fortunes in the second-tier as they are currently at risk of being relegated to League One.

Whilst Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be determined to guide his side to safety in the coming weeks, he will also have to make decisions on the future of a host of players who are out-of-contract this summer.

One of the individuals who has yet to agree a new deal with the Owls is midfielder Joey Pelupessy.

Since joining Wednesday in 2018, the midfielder has made over 100 appearances for the club in all competitions and is currently a mainstay in Moore's starting eleven.

Making reference to his situation at Hillsborough, Pelupessy has admitted that he is open to the possibility of extending his stay in Sheffield regardless of what division the club find themselves in next season.

Speaking to YorkshireLive about his future, the 27-year-old said: "Sheffield Wednesday is always an option for me because I really appreciate that they gave me the opportunity to come and play in England more than three years ago.

"I never forget that.

"I am really happy at this club, I really feel at home here.

"I have nothing to complain about.

"I am happy here.

"If they want to talk about the future, I will always listen."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that the vast majority of Wednesday's squad has underachieved this season, the inconsistency shown by Pelupessy in recent months ought to be a concern for Moore.

Currently amassing a worse average WhoScored match rating (6.4) than fellow midfielders Barry Bannan, Sam Hutchinson and Massimo Luongo, the Dutchman will clearly need to step up his performance levels in the coming weeks if he is to earn a new deal.

Although Pelupessy, who is valued at £450k on Transfermarkt, knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level having played over 90 games in the Championship, it may be time for the Owls to cut ties with him.

By releasing the midfielder, Wednesday could potentially draft in a quality replacement in the upcoming transfer window by using the money freed up from their wage bill.

News Now - Sport News