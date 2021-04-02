Tottenham transfers: Harry Kane decision made despite star's realisation

Harry Kane has accepted the fact that he is likely to remain a Tottenham Hotspur player over the course of the summer, according to The Sun.

What is the latest transfer news involving Kane?

The report claims that Daniel Levy will refuse to let him join another Premier League club this summer and, unless either Real Madrid or Barcelona stump up £175m, he will stay at Spurs.

While the 27-year-old is said to realise he might have to leave the club he joined at the age of eleven in order to win major honours, he isn't believed to ready to dig his heels in and try to force a move, such is his loyalty to Spurs.

Who has been linked?

Both Manchester clubs have been credited with an interest in Kane though, considering the money it would cost to try and tempt Levy into a sale, the idea of someone being able to afford him in a post-pandemic world looks extremely unlikely.

What about Real Madrid and Barcelona?

While the sight of the two La Liga giants being touted as potential landing spots for the best players in the Premier League is nothing new, The Athletic have previously described the financial situation both clubs are in as 'dire'.

Indeed, both have also been linked with moves for Erling Haaland who, while potentially expensive, is seven years Kane's junior.

Is this the best news Tottenham could hope for?

With money reportedly tight at Spurs this summer, the fact that Kane looks guaranteed to stay at this stage is perhaps the best news they could have asked for. Indeed, though he's been their main man for years now, this is already looking like a vintage campaign for the England captain on a personal basis, having scored seventeen goals and laid on a further thirteen assists.

What have the pundits said?

Speaking on Kane's future, ITV pundit Roy Keane urged the striker to move elsewhere.

"If you are a top player you want to win the big trophies," he said to ITV (via Sky Sports).

"There's a big few months coming up for Tottenham - the League Cup final and can they get into the top four? That's a huge question mark, will it influence him?

"He's under contract and Tottenham will have a lot to say about it. But if you are in his shoes this summer, l think he has to move to win the big prizes. He's not going to do it at Tottenham."

Does he really need to leave?

It does seem unlikely that Tottenham will be challenging for major honours any time soon, so it seems fair that Kane has reportedly come to that realisation. However, there is more than enough personal glory awaiting him should he continue topping goalscoring charts, such as beating Jimmy Greaves' and Alan Shearer's records for both Spurs and in the Premier League as a whole.

So, it's not if staying at Spurs will limit his ambitions to be recognised as perhaps the most prolific English striker of all time, even if the chance of winning titles looks less remote than it would be at, say, Manchester City.

Tottenham may not be at the head of the footballing food chain but, for Kane, he can still make history. Not bad for a 'one-season wonder'.

