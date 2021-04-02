Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players in history.

Over the past 15 years or so, the duo have dominated football, scoring goals and winning trophies for fun.

Both players have a plethora of incredible records next to their names, with Ronaldo recently adding the prestigious honour of becoming the sport's leading goalscorer to his collection.

It really is an incredible achievement by a man who will do whatever it takes to put the ball into the back of the net.

His obsession with doing just that is why many believe that he is a superior goalscorer to Messi.

The Barcelona legend is viewed by most as the better creator and team player of the two, but when it comes to goalscoring, Ronaldo is usually the winner in the eyes of the public.

But should that be the case? Well, according to one devoted Messi fan on Twitter, it certainly should not be.

@TotalLeoMessi has created a very detailed thread explaining why Ronaldo being a better goalscorer than Messi is a 'myth'.

Let's take a look at the evidence they have provided...

Messi vs Ronaldo

The numbers are certainly in Messi's favour.

In certain areas, Ronaldo has scored more goals, but much of that is down to the fact that he is over two years older and therefore played more games in his career.

When it comes to goals-per-game in various different departments, Barcelona's little magician reigns supreme.

If the Argentine maintains his current overall goals-per-game ratio of 0.81 for the foreseeable future, Messi will surpass Ronaldo as the sport's leading scorer.

However, that's certainly not a given and Ronaldo's goalscoring days are far from behind him, with the 36-year-old Juventus star still in impeccable physical condition.

But at the end of the day, it's usually best to not get too involved in the never-ending Messi versus Ronaldo debate.

While it's nice to compare their numbers on occasion, it's much easier simply appreciating and enjoying both in equal measure.

News Now - Sport News