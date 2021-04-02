Liverpool transfers: Reading's Michael Olise a summer target

Liverpool are among the teams interested in signing Michael Olise from Reading this summer according to EuroSport.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding the 19-year-old?

While the Frenchman's contract runs until the summer of 2022, the report claims he is likely to move this summer and that Liverpool, along with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, are keen to snap him up.

Elsewhere, Manchester City, Chelsea and AS Monaco are believed to be on his list of suitors too.

How well has he performed this season?

Despite his relative lack of experience, only four players in the Championship average more in the way of key passes per game (1.9, via WhoScored) than Olise and only Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia has registered more assists (12 to 10).

Although it's worth keeping in mind the obvious caveat that Olise is playing a division below the Premier League, no one in the Liverpool squad has been able to average more in the way of key passes per game.

How much is Olise worth?

Given Reading will likely have to sell him this summer if they aren't promoted to the Premier League simply because he will be in the final year of his contract, Olise could represent somewhat of a bargain.

Currently rated at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, this is a young man already making quite the impact in a notoriously difficult division. If Liverpool or another suitor can seal a deal for that sort of figure, it would surely represent good business, considering the obvious resale opportunities of buying someone so young.

What do the experts think of him?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Football League World's EFL Media accredited report Alfie Burns had this to stay on the player: "Olise has been one of the EFL’s standout players this season offering great vision, an excellent passing range and, above all else, creativity and an X-Factor for the Royals. He’s destined for the Premier League in 2021/22, it’s just a case of which path he takes."

