Man Utd transfers: Pedro Goncalves being scouted

Manchester United have been compiling detailed scouting reports on Sporting Lisbon's Pedro Goncalves according to Eurosport.

What is the latest transfer news involving Pedro Goncalves?

The report claims that, while United have been extensively watching the 22-year-old, Premier League rivals Arsenal are also keen on the idea of a move for the attacking midfielder.

How much would he cost?

Goncalves is believed to have a £51.7m buy-out clause in his deal at Sporting and is currently rated at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, though is certainly putting himself in the shop window with some impressive performances for the Portuguese U21 side in their European Championship campaign.

How well has he been playing?

Indeed, the 22-year-old assisted during the group stage win over England and has started all three of their games thus far.

This comes off the back of a wonderful season in the Portuguese capital, having scored fifteen times and assisted on four occasions as Sporting attempt to wrestle the Liga Nos title back from city rivals Benfica.

Averaging 2.4 shots per league game (via WhoScored) only compatriot Bruno Fernandes has managed more this season (3.1).

What have the experts said?

Speaking on the latest episode of the On The Continent Podcast, European football expert Andy Brassell waxed lyrical about Goncalves.

"He's been one of the best players, if not the best player, in the league in Portugal this season with Sporting," he said from the 37:42 mark onwards.

"He's been a huge part of their title push and the way that he lands himself in the box, I think there's something a bit David Platt about it actually."

