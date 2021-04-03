Arsenal exclusive: Glen Kamara being eyed for transfer return

Having cleared the decks over the January transfer window, this summer represents an important juncture for both Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

While the Spaniard had largely been hamstrung by Mesut Ozil's contract, the fact that the German playmaker was finally moved on earlier this year should free up funds in order to help Arteta mould this squad in his image, albeit with post-pandemic finances in mind.

To that end, GIVEMESPORT can reveal that Arsenal are weighing up a move for a former player.

Indeed, Glen Kamara's form since moving to Rangers in 2019 has attracted interest from south of the border and Arsenal are among a number of clubs keen on a move for the 25-year-old.

A product of the London giants' academy, the player is chasing a new deal after helping Steven Gerrard seal a first Scottish Premiership title in ten years.

Kamara originally moved to Arsenal after being spotted playing for Southend United in 2012 and made his only appearance for them during a League Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday in October 2015.

Under contract in Glasgow until 2023, he first moved to Scotland in 2017 when joining Dundee following his release from Arsenal that summer and has since gone on to make 98 appearances for Rangers.

With Kieran Tierney impressing in North London after joining from Celtic, The Athletic did suggest back in December that clubs in England may start to shop in the Scottish market more regularly, following the impact of Brexit and the success of imports such as Andy Robertson, John McGinn and Tierney.

