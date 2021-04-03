Talk of Harry Kane's future has dominated the international break.

The Tottenham striker admitted it was a "hard question to answer right now" whether he would move on from the club in order to win trophies.

"We'll see where we are," he added.

Hardly a ringing commitment to his current club, but Kane was mainly stressing his desire to focus on England's World Cup qualifiers.

Speculation then intensified when it was confirmed that a Sergio Aguero-shaped void will be opening up at Manchester City at the end of the season.

According to Sport, Barcelona is another possible destination with Ronald Koeman's side considering Kane as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Haaland's father and agent Mina Raiola were spotted in the city earlier this week, which suggests momentum is already building towards a deal for the Borussia Dortmund superstar.

The Norwegian is expected to complete the most high-profile - and costly - transfer of the summer, wherever he goes. If that prices him out of Barcelona's reach, they have confidence that they can convince Spurs to sell.

The report claims the club have been buoyed by information from "the player's entourage" and are aware that the north Londoners would prefer to sell to them over a Premier League rival - with Manchester United and City the two English teams most interested.

Barcelona's reports and profiles on Kane have noted his "professionalism" and skillset" are "excellent". The only reason he is second choice to Haaland is because the England captain is now 27 and is seen as less likely to improve.

While Spurs stopped him leaving last summer - Sport claim it was close - another year of financial hardship due to the ongoing world situation could sway Daniel Levy into making a sale.

As it stands, Kane has three years left on his current contract and Jose Mourinho insisted he has not spoken to the striker about his future.

"He works so well every day. He is such a professional, committed with the team, performing well," Mourinho said.

"I've nothing to speak with him (about). Three years of his contract (remaining). I have nothing to speak with him.

"Unless he wants to speak with me about it and until now he never approached me in relation to anything."

News Now - Sport News