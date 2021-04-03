Tottenham's Jack Clarke suffers yet another setback

Jack Clarke has been dealt yet another big setback.

What's the latest on Jack Clarke?

Football Insider has exclusively revealed that Clarke's loan spell with Stoke City will be terminated due to an achilles injury.

The 20-year-old is expected to be sidelined for the next six weeks, which essentially rules him out for the rest of the season, and will return to his parent club to complete his rehabilitation.

One disaster after another

Clarke appeared to have the world at his feet when he was playing for Leeds as an 18-year-old. The winger made 22 appearances in the Championship before being snapped up by the Premier League club.

However, Clarke's dream move to Tottenham hasn't exactly gone to plan.

When he first arrived, he unintentionally stirred the pot in North London, as Daniel Levy had signed a promising young player that Mauricio Pochettino didn't want in his squad, as per the Guardian.

That created tensions between Spurs' then-manager and chairman, and not too long after Pochettino was given his marching orders.

Clarke, meanwhile, was immediately returned to Marcelo Bielsa's side on loan, where he made limited appearances before switching to QPR mid-season. In total, his 2019/20 campaign consisted of just seven substitute appearances in the Championship.

Under Jose Mourinho, Clarke featured on just three occasions and was granted a loan move in January, which seemed like a chance at redemption.

What was Clarke's form like at Stoke?

Despite only arriving in January, the 20-year-old went on to make 14 appearances for the Potters, which is his longest run of senior football since his time at Leeds.

Clarke chipped in one assist during his time with Michael O'Neil's side and struggled to make a real impact at the Bet365 Stadium. For his performances at Stoke, the winger earned an average WhoScored rating of 6.38.

Does he still have a chance of making it at Spurs?

It's important to remember that although Clarke's performances on loan have been somewhat underwhelming, he is just 20 years old.

It's a positive sign that, at such a young age, Clarke has willingly gone to multiple clubs on loan in a bid to further his footballing development. There are certain players at England's top clubs who remain in the U23s squad until their contracts expire.

Clarke clearly has the desire to succeed at the highest level, and also the ability. If Bielsa was willing to use the winger as an impact substitute on a consistent basis while Leeds battled for promotion, clearly he's got something in his locker.

