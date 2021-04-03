Andres Iniesta's Barcelona career is the stuff of legend.

The Spanish midfielder won trophies galore at the club, including nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Iniesta was a player unlike any other in his prime, a supreme technician who made the most difficult things to do on a football pitch look effortlessly easy.

The sight of the World Cup winner gliding across the turf was a truly glorious one and he nearly always delivered in big games for Barcelona.

Iniesta is one of only a handful of players from the Catalan club to actually be applauded by Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu, receiving the honour in 2015 after a stunning individual performance in a 4-0 win for Barcelona.

The silky midfielder tormented Los Blancos on many occasions throughout his career, particularly in his side's famous 6-2 victory in 2009.

That day in the Spanish capital, Barcelona and Iniesta were breathtakingly good, with Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago one of the men who struggled most against Pep Guardiola's free-flowing side.

At one point in the match, it looked as if the Argentine wanted to give up on football after Iniesta sent him for a hotdog in the middle of the park.

You can check out the Barcelona legend's moment of magic in the video below.

Video

Spare a thought for poor ol' Fernando, who couldn't bring himself to turnaround and watch Iniesta speed off towards Real Madrid's goal.

"Iniesta is so good it looks like he's playing on beginner difficulty," one football fan wrote in the comment section.

"Iniesta actually has eyes on both side and the back of his head," another added.

"Love how Gago immediately gave up lol," a third quipped.

When Iniesta was at his best, there really was no point even trying to stop him and Gago was just one of many talented players who failed to lay a glove on 'Don Andres'.

News Now - Sport News