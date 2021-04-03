WrestleMania is now just one week away, and with the excitement levels building, it was a must-see episode of SmackDown on Friday night.

What was Edge planning a week before his huge main event? What did Sami Zayn have in store for Kevin Owens with his special guest Logan Paul? And what was going to happen between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso in the main event?

All these questions heading into SmackDown were duly answered throughout.

Here's everything you need to know that went down last night.

Edge has awakened more dangerous than ever en route to WrestleMania

One week after snapping with the announcement that the main event of WrestleMania would be a Triple Threat Match, an intense Edge claimed that Daniel Bryan’s actions have awakened The Rated-R Superstar.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and Otis & Chad Gable def. The Street Profits and Rey & Dominik Mysterio

One week before the SmackDown Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match, Otis pinned Montez Ford with the Splash off the second rope to earn a valuable win for himself and Chad Gable heading into a special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown.

Cesaro came face-to-face with Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania

The Swiss Superman and The SmackDown Saviour spoke with intensity prior to their WrestleMania Night 1 showdown in one week.

Natalya def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler

Natalya scored a huge victory over Shayna Baszler with a small package as she looks to get herself and Tamina closer to earning an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. After the matchup, bedlam ensued when a post-match brawl broke out between the tandems of Shayna & Nia Jax, Natalya & Tamina, The Riott Squad, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke and Naomi & Lana.

Kevin Owens invaded Sami Zayn’s Red Carpet Trailer Premiere

Set to battle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, Sami Zayn welcomed YouTube sensation Logan Paul onto the red-carpet premiere of the trailer for his documentary. As Zayn pushed Paul for a positive reaction to the trailer viewing, however, Kevin Owens suddenly delivered the Stunner out of nowhere to his Show of Shows opponent in the centre of the ring.

Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Prior to the WrestleMania match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, The EST of WWE overcame Carmella with the K.O.D.in a hard-fought matchup. Although The Boss entered the ring to attempt a sneak attack, Belair proved ready, and the WWE Universe will have to wait for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso in a Street Fight

With Edge joining commentary and Roman Reigns looking on at ringside, The Leader of the “Yes!” Movement made the unhinged Jey Uso tap out in the final moments of a brutal Street Fight. Seconds after the bell, the victorious Leader of the "Yes!" Movement systematically annihilated The Rated-R Superstar and The Head of the Table in a post-match onslaught.

News Now - Sport News