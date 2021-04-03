Liverpool transfer news: The verdict on Martin Odegaard's links with Anfield move

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to signing Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to the Daily Star.

Ever since his January arrival from the Spanish capital, Odegaard has grown in confidence and developed into a vital creative figure at the Emirates Stadium.

Having been impressed with his performances in north London, Arsenal are reportedly keen to bring Odegaard to the Premier League on a permanent basis but another club are now apparently interested.

The Daily Star have reported that Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to secure the Norwegian's services, which may spell some uncertainty as to whether Odegaard will join the Gunners.

Madrid have reportedly valued the 22-year-old at £30m but based upon his recent performances, Arsenal fear that this may potentially rise to £50m.

The Gunners are not currently in the financial position to splash that amount of money and it seems that Jurgen Klopp's side may have the upper hand.

However, the question is, should the Reds even sign the Real Madrid man?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Josh Cole and Sam Brookes offer their verdicts.

Tom Kelly

"This wouldn't be a good move for Odegaard nor Liverpool.

"Much of Liverpool's success comes from the wide areas. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane operate on either wing and have developed into the Reds' main goal threats.

"Furthermore, when either winger tucks inside, this presents the opportunity for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to bomb forward and provide crosses into the penalty area.

"Put simply, Odegaard doesn't fit into this system.

"The Norwegian has been extremely successful playing in a central role behind the striker, essentially filling the Mesut Ozil-shaped void. Liverpool wouldn't get the best out of Odegaard, as they always look to get the ball out wide at the earliest opportunity.

"Unless Odegaard morphs into a predatory false nine finisher in the box, then Liverpool isn't the club for him."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Clearly a talented player, Odegaard shouldn't move to Liverpool.

"While you'd place Klopp's side higher in the footballing ladder than Arsenal, the Norway star is by no means guaranteed a starting berth at Anfield amid their vast array of attacking options.

"At this stage of his career, the 22-year-old needs first-team football, and the progress he's made at both Arsenal and Real Sociedad would surely be undone by reverting to a bit-part role.

"Indeed, he'd be much better off staying in north London if at all possible. In theory, he could become a major player there and then look to move towards the top table of European football in a few years."

Josh Cole

"This could turn out to be a shrewd addition for Liverpool who have been uncharacteristically poor in-front of goal since the turn of the year.

"Without a goal at Anfield since their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in February, the usually reliable trio of Roberto Firmino, Mane and Salah may benefit from the arrival of Odegaard whose game is based around creativity.

"A stand-out performer for Arsenal since joining the club on loan from Madrid, the midfielder has completed 91.3% of his passes in the Premier League whilst averaging 1.3 shots per game.

"By learning directly from Klopp, Odegaard could transform into an incredible player as the Liverpool boss has previously nurtured the development of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson who are now considered as being amongst the world's best for their positions."

Sam Brookes

"In recent seasons, Liverpool have relied on their wide players to create and score goals for the team. This is highlighted by the number of assists that Alexander-Arnold got last year, and the goals that Salah and Mane accumulated in the side’s title-winning campaign.

"This has led to Klopp’s men looking a little one-dimensional at times this term, though. If Alexander Arnold’s delivery has been below-par, or Salah’s finishing has been off, the team have not looked like scoring.

"They need to have a different point of attack next season, and this is where Odegaard comes into play. He has shown during his short Arsenal career that he can create opportunities in the final third from a central area.

"Liverpool have not had this since Philippe Coutinho departed in 2018. With Odegaard in the side, they can hurt their opponents through the middle or from the flanks, making them a very difficult team to keep quiet."

