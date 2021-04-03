Sergio Aguero's replacement: Which striker should Man City sign this summer?

Whoever has the responsibility of replacing Sergio Aguero certainly has big shoes to fill.

During his tenth season with the club, it was announced on Monday that Manchester City would part ways with their all-time record goalscorer.

With 257 City goals to his name, the Argentine has established himself as a true legend of the club. In addition to this, City intend to honour Aguero with a statue of the striker at the Etihad Stadium.

If we had to hazard a guess, surely it's going to be of the iconic moment where he scored the dramatic winning goal against QPR to secure the Premier League title?

Although the Citizens have plenty of fond memories of the South American marksman, it's now time for the Manchester-based club to look ahead to the future.

Therefore, with that in mind, who should Pep Guardiola attempt to lure to the Etihad in a bid to replace the 97-cap international?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Josh Cole and Sam Brookes have picked a player who they believe can become City's new go-to striker.

Tom Kelly

"Erling Haaland is the perfect combination between building towards the future and getting a striker who already has that lethal-scoring touch.

"At 20, the Norwegian can follow Aguero down a similar career path and potentially spend the majority of his career at the Etihad. I'm pretty sure his father would be quite pleased if he made the switch to City while reports linking him with a move to City re-emerged in light of Aguero's announcement.

"In the goal-scoring department, the Borussia Dortmund man has scored 21 goals in as many Bundesliga appearances. If anybody is even ready to lace the shoes of Aguero, then it has to be Haaland."

Jonathan Gorrie

"What has been so impressive about City has been how many points of attack Guardiola has crafted in lieu of Aguero's absence.

"While only one player has hit double figures so far (Ilkay Gundogan) the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden have all chipped in, giving City options going forward outside of a central striker. With that in mind, Danny Ings, who was linked with a move to City in March, should be seriously considered.

"The Southampton man isn't quite of a high enough profile to demand a regular starting berth, he has proven to a prolific player at Premier League level. Able to score all types of goals, having bagged a clever finish against Liverpool earlier this season as well as hitting a thunderbolt against Aston Villa, Ings also outperformed his xG by 5.34 last year, suggesting he can turn half-chances into goals.

"Someone to come in and not rock the boat too much who can make a tangible impact, he looks like the smartest signing."

Josh Cole

"Whilst City supporters will be disappointed to see Aguero leave this summer following a decade of incredible displays from the Argentine, it does open up a pathway for the arrival of another superstar.

"With question marks surrounding Jesus' consistency this season, Guardiola ought to splash the cash this summer to secure the services of Tottenham striker Harry Kane who was linked with a move to the Etihad earlier this month.

"With a stunning total of 160 Premier League goals to his name, the forward has proven over the years that he is more than capable of deciding the outcome of games on his own by scoring and creating goals.

"If Kane wants to win trophies during his career, it could be argued that he has a much better chance of achieving this goal at City compared to Spurs as Guardiola's side have won five major honours in the last two years."

Sam Brookes

"It seems that City may find it difficult to tempt Romelu Lukaku away from Inter Milan this summer. That should not stop them testing the waters, though.

"The Belgian forward has been exceptional since moving to Serie A in 2019. He has netted 59 goals in 85 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side, and has established himself as a focal point in the team’s charge for the title this year.

"That is why City should go after him. He is brimming with confidence right now, and appears to be at the peak of his powers.

"His Premier League experience could also help him, as he should require little time to settle back into life in Manchester. Add in that he may feel that he has a point to prove following the way his time ended at Manchester United, and it looks like Lukaku would be the perfect replacement for Aguero."

