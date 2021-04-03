When Jay-Jay Okocha was in the mood, there was no stopping him.

The Nigerian's ability to humiliate defenders with incredible pieces of skill and score wonderful goals made him a nightmare to play against, as Aston Villa found out on January 21st, 2004.

That night, Bolton Wanderers hosted Villa in the first leg of a League Cup semi-final and it was Okocha who stole the show in a thrilling 5-2 victory for the Trotters.

The Nigerian midfielder was a class above everybody else on the pitch, scoring two stunning free-kicks and regularly tormenting the opposition with his array of fancy tricks.

After the game, Bolton manager Sam Alladryce labelled Okocha as the greatest player in the club's history, ahead of the legendary Nat Lofthouse.

"I've been with this club as a player and manager for 17 years and I've never seen a better player," Big Sam said, per Guardian.

"People talk about Nat Lofthouse and the like but I honestly believe Okocha is the best we've had."

When Allardyce is eulogising a player in his post-match interview, you know they're pretty darn special.

That's exactly what Okocha was in his pomp and his individual highlights from Bolton's 5-2 win over Villa are an absolute joy to watch.

There's a reason why fans at the Reebok used to chant "Jay-Jay, so good they named him twice"...

Video

Now that's what you call a masterclass.

Okocha's second free-kick of the evening was a stroke of pure genius. Instead of going over the wall in a conventional manner, the Nigerian caught everyone by surprise by aiming for the near post and his powerful effort flew into the top corner.

But even that unique strike was not as impressive as the piece of skill he produced at 3:55 in the video above.

Despite Villa's Juan Pablo Angel being right in front of him, Okocha somehow managed to flick the ball directly upwards and then over his head, winning a free-kick for his side in the process.

The streets will never, ever forget Jay-Jay and his magic feet.

