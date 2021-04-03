The moment we have all been waiting for is upon us at last - it seems.

Dustin Poirier has put pen to paper to fight Conor McGregor for a third, and probably final time, at UFC 264 in July.

Having been well beaten at the hands of Poirier earlier this year in January, it is believed that McGregor had already made his mind up to see the American in the Octagon again and had reached a verbal agreement.

However, as per numerous sources, including ESPN and MMA Junkie, the two have an actual contract for a showdown three months from now, meaning that UFC fans across the world can start stacking up the popcorn, for there won’t be enough of it, come July.

McGregor & Poirier Story

The McGregor-Poirier rivalry of sorts goes back all the way to 2014, which is when they first fought.

Contested at 145 pounds at UFC 178, the original bout resulted in a comprehensive first-round TKO win for McGregor.

The rematch, contested at 155 pounds, this year was the complete opposite, as a a win for Poirier, who secured the bragging rights with a second-round TKO, levelled the scores at one win apiece.

The third, and quite possibly last, meeting will be take place at 155 pounds as well and will consist of five rounds. It will be a case of regaining the lost pride for McGregor - who will aim for his first win since January 2020 - while Poirier will look to secure his third consecutive win.

Surely, if McGregor’s attitude is anything to go by, it won’t be easy for Poirier at all. Especially when you consider the fact that the bout in July could also give the winner an opportunity to go for the lightweight title.

With so much at stake and a nerve-shredding fight on the cards, it is possible that the fight could be open for fans, although the location is yet to be announced.

News Now - Sport News