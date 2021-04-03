Spurs transfer news: The verdict on Son Heung-min's link with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in bringing Tottenham winger Son Heung-min to Bavaria, according to Football Insider.

The South Korean forward has featured for Spurs for the past six seasons but a return to the Bundesliga for the 28-year-old could be on the cards.

Football Insider have reported that German giants Bayern are interested in luring Son to the Bundesliga based upon the recent contract developments in north London.

The Lilywhites were apparently ready to offer Son a new five-year deal in December which would have seen the winger earn around £200,000 a week. However, the negotiations came to a standstill ahead of the summer.

According to the report, Bayern will also be willing to wait for a year to sign their target, so Son will be in the final year of his contract at Spurs.

His current deal expires in 2023, but should Tottenham sell the winger to cash in on him while his stock is at its peak?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole have their say.

Tom Kelly

"Tottenham needs to keep hold of Son at all costs, and for two main reasons.

"Firstly, when both players are fully fit, Son and Harry Kane are a lethal partnership. Prior to Tottenham's recent mishaps, their prolific scoring and combinations helped guide Spurs to the top of the league in December.

"Furthermore, if Spurs decide to sell Son, then this may create a domino effect and also see Kane depart the club.

"Famed journalist David Ornstein has claimed that Kane is looking for a move away from the club and if Son leaves, that could be the final nail in the coffin.

"In terms of quality amongst the squad, Son is arguably the closest in ability to the England striker and if the club sold the South Korean, I can't see any reason as to why the Spurs captain would stay in north London."

Sam Brookes

"The temptation to cash in on Son is understandable. After all, he does turn 29 this summer.

"However, Spurs simply cannot afford to let him go. He is such a consistent performer for them. Over the last five seasons, he has managed at least 18 goal contributions each year in the Premier League.

"He already has 22 this term in the top-flight, and is only likely to add to that if he returns from his hamstring problem soon. Finding someone cheaper than Son who can match these numbers will be nigh-on impossible.

"He seems to love playing for Spurs, as he is always playing with a smile on his face. Why even think about letting someone go who is that passionate about playing for their club?"

Josh Cole

"Whilst there is no doubting Son's incredible ability to win games on his own in the Premier League, Tottenham need a rebuild this summer and thus the winger may end up playing a key part in how they do this.

"By securing a massive fee for Son from a European giant such as Bayern, Spurs could use this money to draft in a world-class centre-back which is what they need to get back into contention for a top-four finish.

"With the likes of Davinson Sanchez (6.74), Eric Dier (6.71) and Joe Rodon (6.51) all recording sub-par average WhoScored match ratings this season, Tottenham ought to be considering targeting a player who has the potential to take the top-flight by storm.

"Furthermore, when you consider that Son has missed 12 games over the past two seasons due to three separate injuries, there is no guarantee that he will be able to stay fit in the coming years and thus Spurs should test the waters by opening themselves up to offers for the South Korea international."

