Andy Ruiz Jr feels that a victory over Tyson Fury isn’t beyond Anthony Joshua, but only if he’s willing to change his tactics, much like he did for the rematch against the Mexican.

Joshua is due to take on Fury in a mouth-watering spectacle this summer - with the rematch scheduled towards the end of the year - but it seems that many have counted him out already.

While Fury is the clear favourite for most, Ruiz Jr reckons that a more attacking mindset could help Joshua spring up a surprise - or so the narrative would make you believe.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ruiz Jr gave a reference to his own bout with Joshua in 2019 and how AJ should not resort to similar tactics that he did back then.

"Fury has a really weird style," he said.

I feel if Joshua doesn't box around - like he did to me - and goes forward, throws his combinations, I think Anthony will pull out the victory.

Well, it will be interesting to see what approach Joshua does adapt for what is being dubbed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. Before that, however, what remains to be known is the date and the venue for the fight, which hasn’t been announced as of yet - at least officially.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, though, has revealed that the two will lock horns in July. In an appearance on the AK and Barak Show, he said: "In July. The date depends on many different things. For one venue, it’s the backend of July, and for another venue, it’s the first week of July.

"There’s been a bit of talk about Wembley, which is difficult, but we got 100,000 capacity, which the government is working towards.

"Wembley is trying to initiate full capacity.

"So if we did have full capacity at the end of July, Wembley comes into the conversation.

"In AJ’s head, this comes down to as much money as possible, but for AJ, I’m not saying he’s looking for the right deal, but he just wants to fight.

"He wants this fight next more than anything.

"So if it’s 100,000 at Wembley, Anthony Joshua is 1 million percent signed and in for this fight.

"Obviously, we have to do our job and go around the world and present all the offers to the fighters, but Anthony Joshua has told me categorically that if it’s Wembley and full up, ‘I’m in.’

"But firstly, I have to deal with all these approaches for the fighters.”

