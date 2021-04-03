Aston Villa's Jack Grealish could miss out on Euros spot, fans react

Fans have reacted to news that England boss Gareth Southgate might omit Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in favour of Jesse Lingard for the Euros.

Lingard was included in the most recent Three Lions squad for the first time since the Nations League Finals in Portugal during the summer of 2019.

During the international break, the 28-year-old impressed and even picked up the Man of the Match award in England's 5-0 victory over San Marino. Now, it seems that Southgate has a big decision to make ahead of the Euros.

What decision does Southgate have to make?

The Sun has reported that the England boss has been impressed with Lingard's form and his popularity amongst the squad and is trying to find a way to include the West Ham loanee in his Euros plans.

Therefore, one player will have to be omitted from the squad to make room for Lingard.

Southgate previously admitted that Lingard was lucky to be included in his latest squad due to the unavailability of Grealish, Sancho, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

The newspaper has speculated that this could mean Grealish or Sancho won't feature at this summer's tournament due to Lingard's resurgence in form.

How have the fans reacted?

Well, it's safe to say that a number of fans have questioned Southgate's thinking, with many believing that the pair - and particularly Grealish - should be selected for international duty this summer.

"If either Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho miss out of the England squad to go to the Euros at the expense of Jesse Lingard then Gareth Southgate should be sacked on the spot and never manage another football team at ANY level," one user said.

In addition to this, one account also claimed that not taking Grealish would be a "sack

able offence", while famous artist DJ Russke stated that he would support France if Southgate came to that decision.

Since his January move to West Ham, Lingard has played just seven Premier League games. Some fans have questioned how such a small sample of games can have such a big influence on Southgate's thinking.

Should he take Lingard to the Euros?

In recent months, Lingard has performed well but Southgate should think twice before including him for his Euros squad.

Although both Grealish and Sancho are currently ruled out through injury, it wouldn't be a wise decision to leave the pair at home this summer.

Across 22 appearances, the Villa man has 16 goal involvements which has earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.73. To put this into context, only Harry Kane has achieved a higher rating out of the entirety of the Premier League.

Sancho, on the other hand, has had a stellar season in the Bundesliga. The 20-year-old has 28 goal contributions to his name for club and country this season, according to WhoScored.

Without a doubt, Lingard is in exceptional form, but Grealish and Sancho have to be England's go-to men.

