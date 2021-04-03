Randy Orton, Edge, Daniel Bryan: The 10 current WWE stars with the most WrestleMania appearances

WrestleMania is the biggest pay-per-view in professional wrestling. Some of the biggest names in the sport have featured on one of its cards over the years, from The Rock to Hulk Hogan.

Whether you've featured on The Show of Shows once in your career, or several times - it's something you'd cherish for your wrestling tenure.

Let's take a look at 10 current WWE Superstars with the most 'Mania appearances at the PPV and their records at the event.

10 | Seth Rollins | 9 appearances | 6-3 |

Seth Rollins is one of three current members of the roster, along with R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin, to have competed at 'Mania nine times. The reason The Messiah makes the list over the others is due to his significantly better record than them at the PPV.

Rollins has six wins and three losses to his name at the event and made his debut at The Show of Shows at WrestleMania 29.

He has faced some big names over the years at 'Mania including Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Triple H.

9 | Sheamus | 9 appearances | 2-7-1 |

Sheamus has been in the WWE for almost 14 years, signing with the company in 2007. In that time he has been involved in nine 'Manias but 10 bouts.

The Celtic Warrior fought two times at WrestleMania 27, the first in a no contest against Daniel Bryan for the United States Championship. This was a lumberjack match which ended as a no contest after those at ringside got involved in the title bout.

Following this interruption, Teddy Long made another match on the pre-show, a battle royal. The Celtic Warrior would do well, making it to the final two with The Great Khali. Sheamus however was not successful, with Khali eliminating him.

The Irishman has a record of two wins, seven losses and one no contest at WrestleMania, but will have the opportunity to gain a third victory if he beats Riddle at WrestleMania 37 for the US Championship.

8 | Jimmy Uso | 9 appearances | 3-7 |

Interestingly, like Sheamus, Jimmy Uso has competed in 10 matches at The Show of Shows - but only made nine appearances.

Jimmy's last bout was in a triple threat match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a losing effort against John Morrison and Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 36. Morrison won the bout, with each man representing their respective team.

Uso's record reads three wins and seven losses. He has competed at two more 'Manias than his brother Jey - in the match above and in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at 31.

Jimmy has not been on WWE TV since last year's Show of Shows, he sustained a knee injury which required surgery. Here's hoping we see him at some point in 2021.

7 | Daniel Bryan | 9 appearances | 5-4-1 |



A man that has had one of the best stories in the Show of Shows' history in my opinion. Daniel Bryan is another Superstar to compete at nine of the PPVs but participate in 10 matches.

As mentioned above, the leader of The YES Movement had two matches at WrestleMania 27, but it was three years later that was arguably his biggest moment in WWE.

Bryan did double duty at 'Mania 30, pulling off a fantastic underdog story in which he beat Triple H to earn a World Title shot later that night. We all know what happened next, Daniel made Batista tap and became the Unified World Heavyweight Champion - closing the show to the fans' delight.

This year the leader of The YES Movement has another opportunity to win gold at The Show of Shows, when he faces Edge and Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.



6 | Dolph Ziggler | 10 appearances | 1-9 |



Dolph Ziggler is the self-proclaimed "Showoff" - something he can't say he does too much at WrestleMania.

Ziggler has competed in 10 matches at The Show of Shows, with a dismal record of one win and nine losses. Dolph's only victory came at WrestleMania 28 as part of Team Johnny.



5 | The Miz | 11 appearances | 4-7 |

AWESOME!

Well that's not necessarily the case for The Miz who has made 11 appearances at WrestleMania.

The A-Lister has lost seven matches at the event, only winning four. His biggest win came at WrestleMania 27, when he beat John Cena to retain the WWE Championship.

Miz hasn't won a match at The Show of Shows since 'Mania 29 and will be looking to turn this run around when he faces Bad Bunny this year.

4 | Edge | 11 appearances | 7-4 |

A Hall of Famer, ultimate opportunist and an 11-time World Champion, Edge comes fourth on the list of current WWE Superstars appearances and records.

The Rated-R Superstar has competed at 11 WrestleManias, winning seven matches and losing four.

Edge has faced some huge rivals over the years at The Show of Shows, including Randy Orton, The Undertaker and John Cena to name a few.

He is in fact on a two-match win streak at the PPV and could turn that to three if he beats Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 for the Universal Championship.

3 | Rey Mysterio | 12 appearances | 7-5 |

The master of the 619 and an individual who holds an ok record at The Show of Shows. Rey Mysterio has participated in 12 matches at 'Mania.

A legend of the WWE, Mysterio has a record of seven wins and five losses at 'Mania and most recently fell short to Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 - passing out to Joe's Coquina Clutch in a minute.

2 | Kofi Kingston | 12 appearances | 2-10 |

Kofi Kingston is level with Mysterio on the number of matches competed at The Show of Shows, but has most recently had the bigger moment of the pair - hence his position as number two on the list.

Kingston's record at 'Mania is awful considering the ability and love for the WWE Superstar. He has won only two matches and lost 10.

Of those two wins, the biggest of his career and a record-setting victory, Kofi won his first World Title at WrestleMania 35, beating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. In a PPV dubbed "KofiMania" the 39-year-old became the first African-born World Champion in WWE history.

He has the opportunity to gain his third win at The Show of Shows when he defends the RAW Tag Team Titles with Xavier Woods against AJ Styles and Omos this year.

1 | Randy Orton | 16 appearances | 6-10 |

Randy Orton is a legend in his own right but can't say his record, in nearly two decades of being on WWE TV, is great at WrestleMania.

Orton has made the sixth most appearances of any wrestler at The Show of Shows, losing a staggering 10 of them. Despite the disappointing ratio of wins to losses, The Apex Predator has some big wins next to his name too.

At his first 'Mania, 20, Orton teamed with fellow Evolution members Batista and Ric Flair in a winning effort. The stable beat The Rock and Mick Foley, in what would be The Great One's last match in the company for several years.

Randy has the chance to improve this record at WrestleMania 37, when he faces The Fiend at The Show of Shows.

