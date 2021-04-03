A list of forbidden terms WWE gave to their promotional partners for last year’s WrestleMania has been revealed by Fightful Select.

Many of the words are exactly what one might expect including kayfabe, an old-fashioned term for a work, and Diva.

Interestingly, some new entries made their way onto this list including ‘strangle’, which is understandable given the company’s more PG-focus, and ‘needs a push’, a term fans apply to many of the more under-utilised talents on WWE’s gargantuan roster.

WWE also provided several social media guidelines including a heavy emphasis on not replying to fans and not discussing any potential angles or matches coming up.

Dirt sheets were mentioned as a key reason for the latter, with WWE suggesting its partners “be sensitive of the language used and how it may be interpreted by dirt sheets.”

Simpler, more straightforward rules centred on algorithms included avoiding the use of excess hashtags on Facebook, avoiding words that may trigger spam warnings and avoiding the use of terms the company in question doesn’t have the rights to such as Triple H’s ‘Pedigree’ and The Rock’s ‘People’s Eyebrow’.

In stark contrast to the rowdy, riot-laden Attitude Era, WWE discussed the importance of not inciting aggressive behaviour among audiences.

It was made very clear, as it has been for decades now, that wrestling must be called ‘Sports Entertainment’ and wrestlers must be called ‘Superstars’. Exceptions were permissible when quoting a wrestler or executive.

To cap it all off, WWE requested that everyone involved “always present WWE and talent in a positive light,” and to “not use messaging that enables or encourages fans to speak negatively about the product."

The full list of WWE’s banned terms can be found here:

* Blood

* Choke

* Belt

* Strap

* Diva

* Head shot

* Trauma

* Kayfabe

* Mofos

* House show

* DQ

* The Anti-Diva

* Spinal injuries

* Victim

* Violence/violent

* Wrestling/wrestlers

* WWF

* Wifebeater

* Curb Stomp

* Needs a push

* To be over

* Babyface

* Heel

* To job/jobber

* Card

* Strangle

* Kill

* Murder

