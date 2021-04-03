Where will Erling Haaland be playing next season?

It's a question that's likely to dominate much of the summer transfer window.

Mino Raiola has been touting the Borussia Dortmund striker around Europe's biggest clubs, with the super-agent spotted in Barcelona earlier this week alongside the player's father.

Haaland only joined the Bundesliga outfit in the January of 2019, but his figures have been remarkable - he's averaged a goal-a-game so far and become the fastest player to reach 20 Champions League goals in the competition's history.

Throw in last year's Golden Boy award and it's easy to see why clubs won't wait for his release clause to be activated next year. They want him now.

It's only a couple of years since a relatively unfamiliar, hulking forward scored NINE goals in a single game at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Haaland wasn't even playing for his country at senior level then.

But from Molde to RB Salzburg to Dortmund, many fans will be familiar with his incredible transformation in such a short space of time.

The Daily Mail have been charting his ascent from a six-year-old tearing up Norway's youth leagues and there are some fascinating truths behind Haaland's meteoric rise.

1. Haaland learned his trade at grassroots level

Other than a few of the big clubs, most teams don't have academies in the Scandinavian country. Haaland grew up playing for a small local club where the parents did the coaching.

2. He had to play with older kids

Even before he was a teenager, Haaland was too good for his own age category and was put in to play with the year above. That might explain why he's bulked up physically.

3. He doesn't drink alcohol or go to nightclubs

Despite being just 20 years old, his lifestyle is distinguished by his commitment to football and he's determined to stay in the best shape possible.

4. He copied Cristiano Ronaldo's diet

With that in mind, he also took inspiration from Ronaldo's fish-based diet, cutting out red meat and frozen food. While the Portuguese is at the other end of his career and needs his nutrition to keep him young, Haaland is starting early.

5. Haaland was monitored by Everton while he was playing for Molde

The Toffees identified him as a talent, but never got as far as discussing a fee. Back then, he was playing for Molde under a certain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - that detail could become important later in his career.

6. He hated losing

Hardly a surprise. Haaland recently lost it at full-time of Dortmund's match against FC Koln, storming down the tunnel - and that was after a 2-2 draw!

7. He was pictured in a Man City shirt

Haaland has been pictured in a Manchester City shirt, presumably because his dad, Alf Inge (largely remembered for *that* Roy Keane tackle) played for the club between 2000-2003. With Sergio Aguero leaving at the end of the season, could Haaland follow in his father's footsteps?

8. He chose RB Salzburg over Juventus

It was only a matter of time before Haaland joined one of Europe's big boys and Dortmund are no minnow. Juventus were desperate to snap him up in 2018, though, after seeing him score four goals in 21 minutes against SK Brann. He said no and moved to Austria instead.

9. He was picked to represent his region aged 12

Haaland comes from a small, quiet town and he was always going to go on to bigger things, shining at regional tournaments by the age of 12.

10. He released a rap video...

We couldn't look back at Haaland's youth without squeezing this in. His rap name was ''Flow Kingz'. What a banger.

