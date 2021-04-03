Rangers transfers: Britt Assombalonga set to leave Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has admitted Britt Assombalonga will leave at the end of his contract, as reported by The Northern Echo.

Who has he been linked with?

GIVEMESPORT brought you news last month that the 28-year-old was a target for Rangers though the Scottish champions could face competition from clubs in Belgium and France.

While it's unclear as to whether or not the Ibrox giants view Assombalonga as a direct replacement were Alfredo Morelos to leave this summer amid interest in the Colombian from mainland Europe, he is under consideration north of the border.

What did Warnock say?

Speaking ahead of Boro's trip down to Bournemouth yesterday, the 72-year-old confirmed Assombalonga's imminent departure and suggested he was unlikely to play again this season.

“Is there an acceptance that he will leave in the summer? Yes, I think that’s been common knowledge for a few months really, from both parties,” said the Middlesbrough manager, who will be in the opposite dug-out to former Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate this afternoon.

“It’s difficult because he’s been my captain. I’m not going to mess him about. It’s not his fault his contract is up and he’s on a good contract.

“I’ve had no problems with him, but I’m not going to take him (to matches) for the sake of taking him to put him on the team-sheet. We’ve got one or two other strikers on the team-sheet, I have to respect him as well. I won’t just use him like that. If the others are fit, it’s difficult to see him being involved.”

How has he performed this season?

Though Assombalonga has proven to be prolific in the second tier over the course of his career, hitting double figures in his last four full Championship campaigns, this has been a difficult season for him.

Afforded only nineteen starts, he has scored five times, with his last goal coming against former club Nottingham Forest in January.

The view from Rangers

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Graeme Hanna of Vital Rangers said this of the interest of Assombalonga: "this is the type of player that Rangers should be considering, given his strong Championship form over the last few seasons - he is a goalscorer.

"I'm not sure that he would be considered a direct replacement for Morelos if the Colombian does depart this summer as I'm reticent of the clear fact that domestically and in Europe, Rangers need to go up a level and to do that, proven quality is required.

"Is Assombalonga ready to spearhead a Rangers attack, intent on Champions League football next season? I'm not convinced. I think it is more likely that he would be brought in as well as another striker, but that will depend on potential outgoings with Morelos and Defoe."

