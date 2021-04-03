If anyone deserves to be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it's Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old has already had a phenomenal career, winning a World Cup and 10 domestic trophies.

With 150 goals to his name so far, including 30 already this season, Mbappe is on course to break all kinds of records.

The accepted wisdom still holds, though, that there will be no matching the two greats.

Ronaldo and Messi have defined a generation and even as they wade deep into their 30s, few will accept that they have been surpassed by their younger contemporaries.

However, Mbappe admits that he considers himself "the best" and insists that mentality has been crucial to his success.

When asked if he has an 'ego', he told RMC Sport (h/t Marca):

"Of course [I have an ego], it's important because when you're in the rough, no one else is going to push you. And you have to convince yourself that you are capable of toppling mountains.

"People don't understand ego but when you are not well there is no one who will come to your house to tell you that you can do that. It's just you and your mindset. It's just you. You have to convince yourself that you are capable of doing great things.

"Every time I go on a pitch I always tell myself that I'm the best and yet I have played on grounds where there was [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are better players than me, they have done a billion more things than me.

"But, in my head, I always tell myself that I'm the best because that way you don't give yourself limits and you try to give your best.

"Of course, sometimes people do not understand because I think there is perhaps also this barrier which is created in relation to this subject, where one does not really explain what the ego is.

"For people, the ego is not just giving a friend a penalty, having a better salary than the player of the rival team. It's not just that, it's also in the preparation.

"It's a personal thing, to surpass yourself, it's way beyond that superficial thing of saying 'me, me'. But I think there is quite a bit to be said about it."

Most recently, of course, Mbappe did share a pitch with Messi as PSG eased past Barcelona in the Champions League. The Frenchman even scored a hat-trick in Camp Nou.

There's a long way to go before he can *really* start believing he's better than Messi and Ronaldo, but who are we to argue with a mentality that has already seen the starlet achieve so much.

