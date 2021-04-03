Back in 2015, Conor McGregor was the fastest rising star in the UFC.

Between his exceptional skills in the Octagon and priceless chops on the microphone, pundits, fighters and fans alike knew the sky was the limit for the Irishman.

During his winning streak in the UFC featherweight division, McGregor attempted to place a £2million bet on himself with none other than president of the company Dana White, it has been revealed.

Ultimately, the future champ-champ lost what would’ve been a colossal pay cheque because White refused the wager.

The £2,000,000 Bet

McGregor was first set to face long-time champ Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight strap in July 2015. Due to an injury, however, Aldo had to pull out of the contest. He was replaced by master grappler Chad Mendes on just two weeks’ notice.

Sensing an imminent victory, the always confident McGregor suggested a high stakes bet between himself and the UFC president White.

Despite a long history of loving the thrills and spills of gambling and blackjack, White admitted he was not comfortable going up against the Irish megastar... the right choice this time around.

During an interview on The Jim Rome Show, White discussed the proposed wager further, stating, as per The Sun: “You want to know how confident this kid is?

"I can’t even believe I’m going to say this, but, he told Lorenzo and I ‘I’ll bet you $3million (£2m) I knock him out in the second round.’

“I like to bet, I don’t know if I’m that willing to take that bet. When I tell you how extremely confident this guy is in himself, it’s fascinating.

“He is a very unique, fascinating person to listen to. Fun to listen to, and fun to watch.”

White ultimately proved to make the right call not to take the bet when the ‘Notorious’ KO’d Mendes in round two to become the interim featherweight champ.

In December of that year, McGregor completed his conquest of the featherweight division with a jaw dropping KO on Jose Aldo, a mere 13 seconds into round one.

Good thing White didn’t agree to bet on that one either.

