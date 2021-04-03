The news that Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City in the summer sparked a discussion over the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

We got involved ourselves as we ranked legendary Premier League strikers from the ‘GOAT’ to just ‘Decent.’

Aguero is certainly in the conversation of one of the greatest goalscorers in the league’s history.

But despite his announcement sparking great emotion among football fans, very few actually suggested he’s the greatest the league has ever seen.

Instead, it’s been a great week for Thierry Henry and he’s sat back and read the majority of fans and pundits placing him above Aguero and the likes of Alan Shearer and Didier Drogba as the best forward in the Premier League era.

In fact, Jamie Carragher went one further and suggested it wasn’t even an argument.

"There is only one winner in this list. It amazes me that anyone would ever debate it. It is not even close. Henry is not only the greatest Premier League striker, he is the greatest Premier League player,” Carragher wrote in his column for the Telegraph as he ranked his top 10 strikers in Premier League history.

Carragher’s opinion carries plenty of weight considering he played directly against most of them.

And it comes as no surprise that he’s named Henry the GOAT. Not just because the Frenchman was world class but because the former Liverpool defender just couldn’t handle him.

Henry destroyed Carragher on multiple occasions during their respective playing careers and a video shared on social media shows just that.

You almost feel sorry for Carragher.

But even long after the duo retired, Carragher isn’t safe from Henry.

When the pair reunited on Monday Night Football last month, the former striker alluded to the fact Carragher couldn’t get near him during their battles.

"Happy to see Jamie - two metres away from me, like in a game..." Henry joked.

Two metres is being kind judging by that video.

