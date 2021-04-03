It was announced that former WWE and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho will appear on the Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin on April 11, the same day as night two of WrestleMania 37.

Jericho has not been seen on WWE TV since The Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, where he entered last.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated, host of the talk show Steve Austin discussed how "pretty damn cool" it is having Chris on the Broken Skull Sessions, especially considering he is currently working for AEW.

“Having someone from there on a WWE show, especially the caliber of Chris Jericho, is pretty damn cool,” Austin said.

“Chris spent almost 20 years in WWE. When you talk about best runs in the history of the business, Chris Jericho’s name is going to come up.”

Known as Y2J to the WWE Universe, Jericho is one of the most decorated Superstars in professional wrestling, winning over 40 Championships in every promotion he has competed in.

Austin informed Barrasso that it was Chris who reached out to him to be on the show after watching Steve's interview with The Undertaker.

“I was having a beer one night after my Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and out of the blue, Chris Jericho reached out and said, ‘Man, that was a great interview,’ ” Austin recalled.

“I sent him back a couple of those emojis, one of a beer mug and the other of an eagle, and then he called me right then and there."

The Texas Rattlesnake then mentioned how he spoke to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to see if it was alright for Jericho to be on the show.

“We [Austin and Jericho] got to talking. I’ve always respected the hell out of his career, and I’m glad they’re around— it gives the guys and girls in professional wrestling more places to work. I said, ‘I’d love to have you on the show.’ And he said he’d love to do it, so I checked with Vince [McMahon] about it."

He revealed McMahon was fine with the AEW wrestler being on the Smoking Skull Sessions.

“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show,” Austin said.

“Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s O.K. to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

Austin gave a bit of an insight to what his and Jericho's interview will look like.

“We go into everything,” Austin said.

“Jericho is one of the all-time greats, and it’s going to be cool to have someone from AEW on a WWE show. To bottom line it, I’m excited for people to watch this show.”

