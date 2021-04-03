The Premier League is back with a bang.

Chelsea vs West Brom looked to be a pretty underwhelming way to welcome to return of Premier League football.

And when Christian Pulisic gave the home side a 27th-minute lead, it looked to be a routine victory for Thomas Tuchel's side.

But the game changed just minutes later.

Thiago Silva was shown a second yellow card for a late tackle and, before half time, the Baggies were ahead thanks to a pair of Matheus Pereira goals.

Could West Brom see off 10-man Chelsea in the second half?

Well, they did more than that.

Goals from Callum Robinson and Mbaye Diagne saw West Brom race into an astonishing 4-1 lead before Mason Mount pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining.

West Brom made it 5-2 in injury-time with another Robinson finish.

It was Tuchel's first loss as Chelsea manager and nobody saw it coming.

But you have to admit that the sending off of Silva changed the game. In truth, it was probably deserved but try telling that to anyone associated with Chelsea.

In fact, one Chelsea player, in particular, wasn't best pleased with David Coote's refereeing.

Mateo Kovacic made that very clear when he was booked in the second half. According to a couple of journalists inside the stadium, Kovacic called Coote the 'worst ref ever' after he was booked.

Chelsea's shock defeat means that West Ham and Tottenham can both leapfrog them with wins this weekend, while Liverpool can go within two points with victory against Arsenal.

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

News Now - Sport News