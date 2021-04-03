Prior to NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Paul “Triple H” Levesque held a press call to discuss the Black and Gold Brand's pay-per-view and other WWE-related topics.

On the call, Triple H was asked about the recent announcement that AEW wrestler Chris Jericho will be appearing on The Broken Skull Sessions podcast with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The 14-time World Champion revealed the company is "open for business" and gave his view on Jericho being on the talk show.

"I’ve said it a million times on things. Vince [McMahon] has been very open for business, what’s best for business for WWE and open to working with whoever. People sometimes create their own situations in their head," he said.

“I just heard it today, but it’s not shocking to me in any shape or form.”

Jericho has made some interesting comments about his time in the WWE after leaving for rival company AEW in 2019. Despite this, Levesque isn't shocked that Chris is still featuring on the show.

“People make comments about people after they leave,” Triple H noted.

“‘Oh, I received a nice call from Vince.’ Yeah, it’s not shocking to me at all. The perception and the creation of what people believe in their heads when they have zero knowledge of it personally, it’s a fantasy world that is created. Not shocking to me in any way.”

The episode of The Broken Skull Sessions with Jericho will air on April 11, this is the same day as night two of WrestleMania 37.

Jericho is regarded as one of the best and most decorated professional wrestlers. He holds the record number of Intercontinental Championships in WWE, nine.

His last appearance on WWE TV came at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018 in which he entered last in the match.

This promotion crossover is certainly interesting. It will be intriguing to see what else could come from a potential link between the WWE and AEW.

