WWE recently broke up The Hurt Business on RAW. This decision received backlash from fans, who were not happy the faction have parted ways.

It seems that not only were viewers annoyed by this story, but some current Superstars too.

Legendary wrestler Batista expressed his thoughts on the Hurt Business being broken up on Twitter. The Animal tweeted:

"Let’s try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! Man shrugging #SMFH #BadForBusiness"

It was also reported by Fightful Select that MVP and Bobby Lashley went to Vince McMahon about the choice. The pair believed the faction could offer a bit more on TV before being disbanded - this idea was not shared by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Former 'Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander also took to Twitter to share his thoughts, he tweeted:

“It’s 2019 all over again…….”

Shelton Benjamin, who once held the RAW Tag Team Titles with Alexander, also used the social media site to vent his views on the four no longer being a faction. Benjamin tweeted:

“The events of this past week have been beyond infuriating frustrating & disappointing but sadly comes as no surprise.”

A few weeks ago Lashley was looking for members of the Red Brand to try take out Drew McIntyre before he and the Scotsman meet at WrestleMania. The All Mighty offered the individual who achieves this aim a WWE Title match at The Show of Shows.

Mustafa Ali attempted to do this after McIntyre's main event match with Ricochet on RAW - he failed.

Drew was then ambushed by SmackDown's Baron Corbin, who hit the Scotsman with a deep-six before Lashley came and put McIntyre in the Hurt Lock to close the show.

There was curiosity as to whether Baron was now part a new 'Hurt Business with Bobby and MVP - P shot this rumour down, saying Corbin is NOT in The Hurt Business.

