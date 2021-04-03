Archie Sharp has called out Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring as he sets his sights on a super-featherweight title shot.

The undefeated 25-year-old, nicknamed 'Sharpshooter', is coming off a ten-round points decision over Jeff Ofori, at York Hall, London, in August of last year, which extended his professional record to 19 wins and no losses.

Frampton, his former sparring partner, is bidding to become a three-weight world champion when he steps into the ring to face Jamel Herring, the WBO super-featherweight champion, in Dubai on Saturday night, and Sharp has thrown his name into the hat to face the winner.

"It's a very 50/50 fight for me," Sharp told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview, having wrapped up his first training session of the day on Good Friday. "At first I backed Herring, but looking at him on the scales he does look a little bit withdrawn, so it'll be interesting to see, but they've both got to fight their hearts out.

"There's a lot at stake for both fighters, especially Frampton. It's his last opportunity to make history but I'm going to stick with my guns, I've said Jamel will win from the start, he's the bigger man, and if he sticks to his boxing, I think he beats Frampton.

"Ideally, I would like Frampton to win because there's a bit of history there. I sparred him back in the day when I was younger. I like Carl, I know him personally, he's a good man, a great champion, so I would like him to win, I just don't think he will."

When asked if he would like to fight the winner of Herring vs. Frampton, Sharp said: "If Jamel wins, then he can have it, but if he vacates and goes to lightweight, then Shakur Stevenson can definitely have it.

"I will school all of these fighters - Shakur Stevenson, I'll school Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring, you name it. Oscar Valdez... When these fights happen, I'm telling everyone now, mark my words; I will school all these fighters."

Managed by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren and MTK Global, Sharp has expressed his desire to face Shakur Stevenson but anyone who expected him to unleash a barrage of trash talk about the former WBO featherweight champion will be surprised.

The Welling man, who holds notable career victories over Declan Geraghty, Sergio Gonzalez and Lyon Woodstock, acknowledged the skillset of his would-be adversary, but he believes he has all of the tools to beat the 23-year-old American.

"Shakur is a decent fighter. I remember watching him in the Olympics thinking 'this kid is quite good, he's around the same weight, so one day we could actually meet.'

"Like I say, he's a very slick fighter, but everyone has just played to his game plan. He is very beatable.

"And I do believe I've got the tools to beat Shakur Stevenson 100%."

Sharp, who is best friends with Jack Fincham, the former Love Island star turned professional boxer, has admitted he has strayed from the right path in the past, but the unbeaten Brit insists he remains fully focused on the task at hand.

He said: "I've dedicated my whole life to this sport since the age of seven so I'd be a fool just to chuck it all away. I've done well but I'm nowhere near what I want to accomplish in the sport.

"I'm sitting in a very good position with the WBO world rankings at the minute, very good, and there's talk of me fighting the likes of Frampton, Herring and Stevenson. My name is up there right in the mix and I'm a stone's throw away from where I want to be.

"I've got a very good relationship with Frank Warren. The man knows his sport, he's been in the game for forty odd years, he's managed some great fighters over the years.

"He's got my best interests at heart and I do believe by the end of this year I'll have a world title fight."

