Chelsea were absolutely shellshocked in their 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Having gone 14 games unbeaten with just two goals conceded under Thomas Tuchel's regime, it was surreal to see the Blues come apart at the seams in their own back garden.

However, while there's no getting away from the fact that Chelsea capitulated under pressure, there's no denying that the dismissal of Thiago Silva was the game-changing moment.

Chelsea 2-5 West Brom

At the time of Silva's second yellow card, Chelsea were leading 1-0 courtesy of Christian Pulisic's finish, but going down to 10 men opened the door for Sam Allardyce's men to run riot.

And by the time Mbaye Diagne found the net and Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson helped themselves to braces, it was abundantly clear that the Blues' defence had fallen apart.

However, it was actually a player in the Blues midfield that was attracting the most criticism on social media, playing a damning role in both a West Brom goal and Silva's dismissal.

Jorginho's West Brom disasterclass

Anyone who watched the game will, of course, know that we are indeed referring to Jorginho.

Now, it is worth pointing out that the Italian midfielder has looked impressive on the whole with Tuchel in the dugout but for whatever reason, he looked a shell of his usual self on Saturday.

It was two misplaced passes from the ex-Napoli general that ultimately led to both of Silva's bookings and his wayward header paved the way for Pereira to score his second.

However, the dodgy moments didn't end there with Jorginho's performance sinking to such a low point that Twitter user @YungShep24 created a sarcastic showreel of his input. Check it out:

Oh dear, Jorginho. Not your best day at the office, that's for sure.

Comparisons to Bakayoko

In fact, the performance was so poor that it drew comparisons to Tiemoue Bakayoko's infamous display at Watford in 2018, which is regarded as one of the worst in Premier League history.

For anyone who can remember that particular disasterclass, which culminated in Bakayoko picking up a first-half red card that Chelsea fans celebrated, you'll know that it isn't a flattering reference.

Now, for our money, Bakayoko's performance at Vicarage Road will never be topped, but there's no getting away from the fact that Jorginho's first-half input, in particular, was nothing short of woeful.

Don't doubt Jorginho's class

However, at the same time, football - much like life - is a tale of ups and downs and even the greatest players of all time have dropped some regretful performances over the years.

We're not saying that Jorginho fits in that category, don't get me wrong, but all his impressive displays in a Chelsea shirt should by no means be undermined by an anomalous disasterclass.

Besides, I'm not sure there are many Chelsea players who could hold their head high on an afternoon where they were annihilated by a team with just four league wins all season...

