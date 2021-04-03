Seth Rollins has been hitting our screens with immense "drip" as of late. The five-time World Champion came to the ring to confront Cesaro in a standout tie-dyed purple and blue suit.

However, it wasn't his outfit that caught the eye of one WWE fan, it was the graphic used during Rollins' entrance on SmackDown that did.

Alongside listing some of Seth's accomplishments in his career so far with the company, the fan noticed the list also said "Engaged to Becky Lynch" - the former RAW Women's Champion and mother of Rollins' child.

Lynch has been off WWE TV since May 11 last year, when she relinquished the title and announced she was pregnant.

The fan tweeted a screenshot of the graphic with a caption that read:

"They really put “engaged to Becky Lynch” as one of Seth Rollins’ career accomplishments

She really is The Man! 💪 #SmackDown"

It wasn't long until The Messiah decided to respond to the tweet, emphasising that it is in fact an achievement to be engaged to Lynch. He tweeted:

“You seen my future wife?! TOP ACCOMPLISHMENT INDEED!!”

Rollins will go face to face with Cesaro on night one of WrestleMania 37 on April 10 at The Raymond James Stadium. The feud between the pair has been building for some weeks leading up to their match at the biggest show on WWE's calendar.

The Messiah lost his last match at The Show of Shows last year against Kevin Owens, while The Swiss Cyborg beat Drew Gulak at the same event.

However, Seth has performed better at the pay-per-view overall winning six of his nine matches, while Cesaro has only won three of his eight bouts.

With one more episode of the Blue Brand to air before this year's 'Mania, it will be interesting to see what swanky suit Rollins, if on the show, pulls off for this.

