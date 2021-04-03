Paris Saint-Germain didn't exactly cover themselves in glory against Lille on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men lost their advantage in the Ligue 1 title race with a crushing 1-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes with Jonathan Davids scoring the deciding goal of the game on 20 minutes.

However, the key moment from the French capital that will hog the headlines came in the closing minutes when the most expensive player in history, Neymar, was sent for an early bath.

PSG vs Lille

That's because Neymar foolishly became embroiled in an incident with Lille's Tiago Djalo while on a yellow card that ultimately saw the referee produce a second caution.

Having picked up the ball on the left wing with PSG chasing an equaliser, Neymar found himself up against Djalo, eventually crashing to the ground under contact from the Lille defender.

And that appeared to set the wheels in motion for Neymar to lose his temper because, by the time Djalo picked up the ball to keep it from him, the red mist well and truly descended.

Neymar sent off vs Lille

Sure, the push from Neymar that followed Djalo's behaviour wasn't exactly going to injure him or do any damage, but it was always asking for trouble when he was already on a yellow card.

And alas, Neymar was sent packing, shooting a massive hole in PSG's hopes of gaining anything from the game, for his petty reaction.

It's the third time that PSG's star man has been dismissed since the start of 2020 and sparked tense scenes that culminated in Djalo also being sent off for his role in the episode. Check it out below:

Well, let's just say it hasn't done PSG's title hopes any favours, that's for sure.

A blow to PSG's title hopes

Besides, even if the Parisians do manage to recover the three-point deficit to Lille, the fact they have lost eight times in Ligue 1 for the first time since 2010/11 shows there is cause for concern.

And with four defeats, one draw and just one victory from their clashes against the top four this season, it's clear that the French top-flight is no longer the plaything of PSG that it once was.

That's not Neymar's fault by any means, but his continued absences from the PSG side, which won't be helped by yet another suspension, hasn't exactly helped their chances of continued success.

