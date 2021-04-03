Spurs transfer news: Which centre-back should Jose Mourinho buy this summer?

Tottenham are reportedly interested in purchasing a centre-back this summer, with Joachim Andersen, Lewis Dunk and Nikola Milenkovic all rumoured targets.

This season, Mourinho has tried a number of different combinations when it comes to the centre-back partnership. However, it appears that nobody has claimed a consistent starting spot in the defence.

Football.london recently reported that Tottenham are on the hunt for a central defender who is a natural leader and preferably has Premier League experience.

According to the report, the key candidates that have emerged are Andersen, Dunk and Milenkovic.

Since arriving on loan from Lyon, Andersen has been a prominent figure for Fulham and has gone onto make 24 Premier League appearances this season.

Tottenham have reportedly looked at the Dane in the past but given his performances in the top flight this season, his parent club may ask for a substantial fee to bring Andersen to the Premier League on a permanent basis.

Spurs are also reportedly keen admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion captain Dunk. The Englishman has captained his hometown club for the past two seasons and has developed an array of experience in the league.

Milenkovic has also impressed in Serie A and is a player with huge potential. However, a stumbling block may be his lack of experience in the division.

So, the question is, who should Tottenham bring to north London?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole answer that very question.

Tom Kelly

"Andersen seems like the obvious choice to me.

"Not many players who arrive on loan can stroll into a team and display a level of leadership that the Dane has achieved during his short time with the club. Furthermore, the 24-year-old has captained the club in more than half of his Fulham appearances this season.

"Tottenham are in desperate need of a leader amongst their defence and man that can feature consistently for Spurs. Without a doubt, Andersen is that man.

"In addition to this, the Fulham loanee has also proven himself as a solid Premier League defender, as he has averaged 1.4 interceptions and five clearances per game, according to WhoScored."

Sam Brookes

"Milenkovic would be Spurs’ best option to fill a centre-back berth next season.

"Despite Fiorentina having an underwhelming campaign, the Serbian defender has been one of their best players. According to WhoScored, he is the second-highest rated player this season within the current squad with an average mark of 6.83.

"His aerial dominance has been one of his standout attributes. He has won 3.5 aerial duels per game this term – putting him comfortably above anyone in Tottenham’s defence right now.

"At 23, he has his best years ahead of him, and he can also play at right-back which has been a problem position this season for Spurs, with neither Serge Aurier or Matt Doherty making the spot their own.

"This versatility means that Milenkovic would be able to slot seamlessly into Tottenham’s backline."

Josh Cole

"In order for Tottenham to sort out their defensive woes this summer, it could be argued that they ought to be considering drafting in an individual who has a proven track-record of thriving in the Premier League.

"Therefore, Spurs should look no further than Lewis Dunk who has been one of the only shining lights in what otherwise has been a tough campaign for Brighton.

"Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.85 which is better than what the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have been able to produce, the defender has also won 2.4 aerial duels per game and is more than comfortable with the ball at his feet having completed 89% of his passes this season.

"With over 130 Premier League appearances under his belt, Dunk could add some stability to a Spurs back line which has looked shaky in recent months."

