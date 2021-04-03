Is there anything better in the world than the sound of a football hitting the back of the net?

Love, peace, friendship, Yorkshire Puddings -- oh, okay, so there are tonnes of things better than that sweet, sweet sound, but I'm afraid we can't be friends if you don't think it's spectacular.

Besides, you just don't get that same feeling when you're playing without a net or having a kickabout in your local cage because, well, nothing can replicate the sound of the net rippling.

The beautiful sound of a goal

I know you're playing it in your head right now and I wouldn't deign to try and describe it with words, but I feel pretty certain that it's giving you an urge to smash a 30-yard strike into the top corner.

However, unless you've got five friends on speed dial right this second, then the chances are that the next best thing is listening to absolute screamers scored in the professional game.

And while we're not going to pretend that fans having to stay at home for games has been in any way a happy situation, there's no denying that it's had some unexpected perks.

Even clearer behind closed doors

Besides, behind being able to hear players swear at each other, we're inclined to think that hearing the absolute ferocity of incredible goals has been one of the benefits of empty stadiums.

It's football's answer to MMA and boxing fights taking place behind closed doors having a little extra oomph to those knockout punches.

And to say that there was an epic example of this in the Bundesliga would be the mother of all understatements because Robert Skov's goal against Augsburg was music to my ears.

Skov's stunning volley

Hoffenheim might have been trailing 2-0 at the time, courtesy of goals from Ruben Vargas and Andre Hahn, but that didn't make their Danish wideman's consolation strike any less brilliant.

And while, yes, it would have been an epic goal even with 30,000 fans in the stadium, I'm inclined to think being able to hear the beautiful sound of it pinging off the crossbar makes it even better.

So, without further ado, crank up your headphones to enjoy Skov's volley to the fullest by checking it out down below:

Oh mama. Anyone fancy joining me for a kickabout?

A spectacular strike

Because I don't know about you, but the triple-pronged symphony of Skov connecting perfectly with the volley, the ball hitting the crossbar and then finding the net makes for a football orchestra.

Ok, I'll shut up about the whole sound thing because I might be alone in getting weak at the knees about it, but even the biggest of footballing cynics can't deny that it's an absolutely stunning strike.

And while it might have been futile in Hoffenheim's quest for three points, I don't doubt for a second that Skov will be watching his strike over and over again. Well, either that or I'll do it for him...

