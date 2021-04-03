Manchester City can hear the champagne bubbling after taking a massive step towards Premier League glory on Saturday night.

One can't help feeling that England's top-flight has devolved into a victory procession for the Citizens over the last few months, but Pep Guardiola's men have been in no mood to slow down.

And they made sure to exact revenge on one of the few teams to have tripped them up this season by securing a marvellous 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Leicester City 0-2 Man City

While their original meeting might have swung in the Foxes' favour with a chaotic 5-2 scoreline, the visitors were sure to remove any semblance of doubt this time around at the King Power Stadium.

To their credit, Leicester did manage to hand on for the opening 45 minutes, but goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus ensured that the final score was the correct one.

However, it's hard to imagine City executing such a perfect game plan if it wasn't for an absolute masterclass from Kevin De Bruyne in the heart of midfield.

De Bruyne shines vs Leicester

It's practically a cliché to call De Bruyne the best player in the Premier League at this point, but it's such a well-trodden statement for good reason because the Belgian has magic in his boots.

And as City throttled their way around Leicester like an ever-constricting python, they did so with the indefatigable tracking back and wizard-like creativity of De Bruyne.

If you think that's an exaggeration, then bear in mind that De Bruyne made no less than 14 ball recoveries, which is the most of any City player in a league game this season and 10 more than Wilfred Ndidi managed.

De Bruyne's stunning pass

Combine that with 30 final third passes, seven passes into the box, three chances created, two successful tackles as well as one interception and it's fair to say it was the perfect midfield performance.

However, statistics aside, we're inclined to think that De Bruyne's marvellous display was summed up best by a through-ball that showed such incredible vision that it flattened two Leicester players.

So, before you stick your knives and forks into the juiciness of De Bruyne's entire individual highlights, be sure to whet your appetite with De Bruyne's remarkable eye for a pass:

Oh, and did we mention that it directly led to City's second goal? Crazy, I know.

De Bruyne's magical highlights

You're salivating, aren't you? Ok... maybe the eating analogy has gone too far, but if you're not already sending the link into your group chats in sheer amazement, then bear with me two seconds.

Because if you think that was a one-off, then boy have I got a surprise in store as you can check out every moment of De Bruyne's majesty courtesy of Twitter user @OFComps below:

I'll be completely honest, folks, there have been times this season where I've declared Bruno Fernandes as the better player, but performances like these don't half make me feel embarrassed.

Besides, even when Fernandes is churning out goals and assists like they're going out of fashion, I don't think I should look any further than De Bruyne when it comes to pure footballing genius.

As much as I love an absolute belter, last-ditch tackle or jaw-dropping save, there's just something about mind-blowing passes that screams footballing art - and De Bruyne has countless masterpieces.

