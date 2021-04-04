Spezia suffered heartbreak against Lazio after Daniele Verde's Goal of the Season contender looked to have rescued a point.

Manuel Lazzari had put the hosts ahead before Verde's stunning acrobatic effort in the 73rd minute seemed to have secured a vital draw for his side's relegation scrap.

Spezia are currently dangling in 16th in Serie A, albeit seven points clear of the drop zone.

Lazio have a table of their own to look at as they bid for the top four, however, and they went on to win 2-1 thanks to a penalty from Felipe Caicedo in the 89th minute - Premier League fans will remember him from his Manchester City days.

Things were to get even wilder from there, with both Lazzari and Joaquin Correa - the two men who had combined for the opening goal - sent off in stoppage time.

But there's only one reason footage of the game has been going viral and that's Verde's superb equaliser.

The 24-year-old upturned himself to get on the end of a cross from Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi and convert a Cristiano-esque bicycle kick, before running over to the touchline and blowing a kiss into the cameras.

There's something immensely satisfying about the way it cracks the underside of the bar. It just doesn't get any better than that noise, does it?

It's just a pity it ultimately counted for nothing as it was a goal worthy of winning any game.

