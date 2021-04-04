Spurs news: Should Harry Kane leave this summer?

Roy Keane has stated that Harry Kane needs to leave Tottenham in order to win trophies.

At 27, the England striker has won multiple individual awards but is yet to lift a major trophy in his career. With time ticking, you can understand if his mind starts to wander.

Discussing the topic on ITV's broadcast of England's victory over Albania, former Premier League and Champions League winner Keane stated, as quoted by Sky Sports, that Kane needs to part ways with Spurs.

"If you are a top player you want to win the big trophies. There's a big few months coming up for Tottenham - the League Cup final and can they get into the top four? That's a huge question mark, will it influence him?

"He's under contract and Tottenham will have a lot to say about it. But if you are in his shoes this summer, l think he has to move to win the big prizes. He's not going to do it at Tottenham."

It can be argued that Spurs' performance this year has only made the decision easier.

The club currently lies outside the top four, are already out of European competition, and are ultimately relying on the League Cup final to help salvage their season.

But with trophies being the main discussion point, does Kane really need to depart north London to secure silverware?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Josh Cole, and Sam Brookes have their say.

Tom Kelly

"He doesn't necessarily need to leave Tottenham to win trophies, but he does need to provide an ultimatum to Daniel Levy regarding the current situation.

"You could make a case that Kane is arguably the best out-and-out striker in the world, with his goal-scoring records alone indicating this. You could also argue that there is nobody in this current Spurs side who is even remotely close to his level.

"If both Levy and Spurs are serious about keeping Kane and winning trophies, then they need to invest in players who can support the Tottenham talisman to help achieve that goal."

Jonathan Gorrie

"No.

"If Harry Kane can break Jimmy Greaves' record and overtake Alan Shearer as the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer, that would surely be enough for him.

"After all, this is a man derided as a 'one-season wonder' when he first broke through, with on-lookers just waiting for him to be found out.

"Now one of the best strikers in the world, making history for his club would be an amazing story and a lesson in cementing your own legacy despite initial doubts.

"That surely means more than a title won with a club he doesn't have any connection to."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Kane owes a great deal to Tottenham who stuck by him during the early stages of his career when he was struggling to make an impact in the lower divisions, it may be time for him to wave goodbye to the club this summer if they fail to win a major trophy this season.

"Already one of the best strikers in the world, the England international could potentially put himself into contention for the Ballon d'Or in the future if he joins one of Europe's biggest sides.

"Furthermore, a move to a club that can guarantee him trophies may give him more desire to break records and create unforgettable moments which may not be achievable at Spurs.

"If Mourinho cannot turn the tide at Tottenham, it wouldn't be a shock if their top-scorer opts to make the tough decision to leave north London."

Sam Brookes

"Unfortunately for Kane, his chances of winning silverware at Spurs do appear to be fading. During his time at the club, Tottenham have been in two finals and lost them both without scoring a goal.

"The 27-year-old will hope that it is third time lucky against Manchester City in the League Cup later this season, but Spurs are likely to enter that game as heavy underdogs given City’s form this year.

"If they do leave Wembley empty-handed, it will be another trophyless year for Kane. The team do not seem to be closing the gap to the top sides in the Premier League, and have failed to make it beyond the last 16 of the FA Cup or Europa League in 2020/21.

"It does seem that Spurs’ best chance at winning trophies may have passed when Mauricio Pochettino moved on. Therefore, Kane may have to move on in order to start picking up silverware while he is at his peak."

News Now - Sport News