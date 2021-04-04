Arsenal's 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool felt like a bit of a throwback.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was whipping in brilliant crosses, Fabinho and Thiago were bossing the midfield.

And the Gunners were back in crisis mode.

Mikel Arteta now has a worse record than Unai Emery after 50 games in charge and he issued an apology to supporters for his team's display.

"We completely deserved to lose the game," he told Sky Sports.

They were better in every department and deserved to win the game with the margin they had, or even more. I accept responsibility for the way we played today.

"Liverpool completely deserved to win the game, probably by a bigger margin. We were extremely poor. We apologise."

The Spaniard was visibly contrite after the full-time whistle, a stark contrast to his opposing number Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp was delighted and understandably so. His side looked a different team after the international break and he'll be hoping they've stopped the rot after their previous run of six defeats in eight league matches.

The Reds boss embraced his players on the pitch, singling out Alexander-Arnold in particular.

First, though, he was spotted chatting to Martin Odegaard.

The pair were no doubt discussing the game itself but with the Real Madrid loanee having been linked with Liverpool in the past, it was enough to send some Arsenal fans into meltdown.

Odegaard has been a revelation in his temporary spell at the Emirates and many supporters would love to sign him up permanently.

It never goes down well when a losing player is seen jovially chatting away with the opposition manager after a defeat, at any rate.

The midfielder would be a perfect fit for Liverpool, especially with Gini Wijnaldum expected to move on this summer.

Of course, we're all getting way ahead of ourselves here and Arsenal fans can enjoy watching the Norwegian for a few months more, at least.

In truth, they've probably got bigger concerns too after an abject display against the champions.

