Newcastle United: Update on Steve Bruce's future

Journalist Luke Edwards has revealed that Steve Bruce may receive a new contract if Newcastle avoid relegation.

What did Edwards say?

The Telegraph's Northern footballer writer has provided an update on Bruce's future at Newcastle.

"If Newcastle stay up, new contract talks could even open in the summer," the journalist tweeted.

How have Newcastle performed this season?

It hasn't always been doom and gloom for Newcastle - the club were sitting 12th in the Premier League in December, eight points above the relegation zone.

However, following the turn of the year, Newcastle's results have spiralled.

In 2021, Bruce's side have picked up just two wins in 15 attempts. The poor run has resulted in Newcastle plummeting down the table and they now sit 17th in the division, just two points above the bottom three.

Prior to the international break, the Magpies had a golden opportunity to steer away from the relegation zone by beating Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls were a just point ahead of Newcastle and if Steve Bruce's side had recorded a victory, they would have leapfrogged the South Coast team into 16th. However, they suffered a devastating 3-0 defeat on the road instead.

How might Newcastle fans react to Bruce being given a new contract?

It's safe to say that the Newcastle manager isn't a particularly popular individual in the North East.

The Chronicle ran a poll where 14,000 Newcastle fans offered their opinion as to whether Bruce should remain at the Newcastle helm. 95% said they wanted the Magpies to part ways with the current manager.

Should Bruce be given a new contract?

Absolutely not.

It would perhaps be up for debate if the club had a manager who wasn't particularly liked but ultimately delivered results. But in the case of Bruce, he isn't providing results or backed by the supporters.

Only Mike Ashley will know why he wants to keep a manager who is despised by a number of Newcastle fans and is failing to deliver good results.

Furthermore, Bruce currently earns £2.75m a year according to Sportekz. Ashley is renowned for being careful with his money but there are certainly cheaper options.

Dean Smith has guided Aston Villa to 9th in the division and only takes home £1.5m, while Ralph Hasenhuttl, Sean Dyche and Graham Potter earn less than Bruce as well.

In terms of football, finances and the fans, Bruce's potential new contract is nothing short of baffling.

