Liverpool were brilliant at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening as they dismantled Arsenal 3-0.

Chelsea's loss earlier in the day meant the Reds knew a win would see them go two points shy of fourth place.

After a goalless first half, Diogo Jota emerged from the bench to score the opener after 64 minutes.

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's lead four minutes later, before Jota notched again to put gloss on what was a tremendous performance from the away side.

Liverpool had a golden opportunity to score a fourth in the dying moments of the game.

Alisson Becker launched a brilliant ball up the pitch to Salah, who was trying desperately to allude the attention of Gabriel.

After shaking off the Brazilian, Salah laid the ball off to Sadio Mane, who had a golden opportunity to score.

But the Senegalese international could not get his name on the scoresheet as he saw his effort blocked.

Despite Liverpool being 3-0 up, Salah was absolutely gutted that they were unable to get a fourth.

The Egyptian forward put his hands on his head and threw himself to the ground in frustration before the final whistle had sounded.

The referee then called the game to a halt a few seconds later.

That just sums Salah up. The Liverpool forward was not content with Liverpool only being three goals up and he wanted them to score as many goals as possible.

The Egyptian forward has now scored 18 Premier League goals this season and is the frontrunner to win the Golden Boot for a third time.

In total, Salah has now scored 93 times in 150 Premier League games, which is an absurd tally for a winger.

His form in front of goal over the next few weeks will be of the utmost importance as the Reds look to force their way back into the top four.

