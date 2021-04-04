With his knockout win over Alexander Povetkin last weekend, Dillian Whyte proved that he is still one of the best heavyweights in the world.

Whyte saw his world heavyweight championship aspirations shattered last August when he suffered an upset loss to Povetkin.

That defeat also saw Whyte lose his status as the number one contender for the WBC Heavyweight Championship - a spot which he had held for more than 1,000 days heading into the fight.

For much of those 1,000 days, the WBC crown was held by Deontay Wilder, meaning that the big-punching American was Whyte's primary target for years.

With his revenge victory over Povetkin, Whyte not only put to bed some past demons, but also became the Interim WBC Heavyweight Champion.

Of course, Wilder no longer holds the full version of the title, having lost to Tyson Fury last year. However, with Fury now seemingly tied up with Anthony Joshua for the foreseeable future, Whyte has reignited his rivalry with Wilder.

Fury and Joshua are set to meet later this year to finally determine who is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. This, though, leaves Whyte in need of a big-name opponent - and he wants the 'Bronze Bomber' to fill the void.

"I want to punish Deontay Wilder. The coward is full of fear. Come see me, fraud clown," demanded Whyte via Instagram on Saturday.

Whyte frequently bashed Wilder during his time as the number one contender for the WBC title and it is fair to say that the bad blood was not just about the championship belt.

The pair genuinely have a personal issue with one another and that bad blood makes a meeting between the two men one of the most marketable fights in the division.

Names such as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Chris Arreola are other options for Whyte's next fight, but neither has the same appeal as a clash with Wilder.

Speaking after the Povetkin fight, Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn labelled a showdown between his man and Wilder as a "barnburner".

There is little doubt the fight would deliver in the ring, but Hearn suggested recently that he sees the purse for the bout being split 50/50, now Wilder is no longer a world champion.

A world titleholder for more than five years prior to his loss to Fury, Wilder built a sizeable reputation in that time. Few would argue that Whyte is a bigger name than Wilder - and so convincing Wilder to accept equal financial terms might not be as easy as Hearn suggests.

Fans, though, will hope that the fight can be made. Until such time as it is, expect Whyte to have plenty more words for Wilder on social media.

