Everton are enjoying a successful season.

The Toffees are currently eighth in the Premier League and are in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to bolster his squad in the summer and they are reportedly interested in a move for one of Serie A's stars.

What do Caught Offside say?

According to Caught Offside, Everton are interested in a move for Juventus ace, Paulo Dybala.

How has Dybala performed for Juventus?

Dybala has been brilliant for Juventus over the past six seasons.

Since joining in 2015, the Argentine has played 244 times for the club, scoring 98 times.

He's won 12 trophies during his career, including 11 with The Old Lady.

He hasn't been at his best this season, though, scoring just three times in 16 games.

Why might Dybala leave Juventus?

As aforementioned, Dybala has been a key player for Juventus over the past six years.

But Juventus and Dybala are struggling to agree on a new contract.

Caught Offside say that Dybala is demanding a bumper pay rise on his current deal. They report that he has asked for upwards of €10m-per-year.

But Juventus are struggling to meet his demands due to the effects of the pandemic.

With just 18 months left on his contract, the Serie A side are now preparing for the 27-year-old's departure.

How much is Dyabla worth?

Despite Dybala coming to the end of his contract, he's likely to command a hefty fee.

According to Transfermarkt, he's worth £54m.

Who else is interested in Dybala?

The Argentine is one of the world's most talented players but, despite his talents, there aren't many potential suitors.

Tottenham are believed to be one of the teams interested in his services.

Will Dybala join Everton?

Unfortunately for the Toffees, it's unlikely that he will join the Merseyside club this summer.

Caught Offside say that the Argentine will reject any advance made by Ancelotti's side.

A lot can happen in the next few months though. He would be a brilliant signing for Everton should Ancelotti convince him to join the club.

