Arsenal put in one of their worst performances of the season on Saturday evening against Liverpool.

The Gunners had the opportunity to pick up three points against a side that have struggled in recent months.

But Arsenal were second best as they were dismantled 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Diogo Jota (2) and Mohamed Salah were on the scoresheet as Liverpool ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

It was a disappointing result for Arsenal, who will no doubt want this season to come to an end as soon as possible.

However, there is good news for fans of the north London club.

After unveiling Arsenal's home and away kits last for the 2021/22 season last month, the ever reliable Footy Headlines have now 'leaked' Arsenal's third kit for next campaign.

You can view Arsenal's three kits for next season below...

Arsenal's home kit for the 2021/22 season

"The Adidas Arsenal FC 2021-2022 shirt introduces a fresh look for the Gunners. It's mainly red with white sleeves and side panels," Footy Headlines' description of the kit reads.

It is most likely going to be released in July 2021.

The kit is a bit boring, let's be honest. I'm not a massive fan of the navy collar and sleeve cuffs.

Our rating: 5/10

Arsenal's away kit for the 2021/22 season

Arsenal's away kit will be available to buy in July 2021.

The cannon on the shirt looks great but I'm not a fan of the colour at all. It would look a lot better if it was a darker shade.

Our rating: 5/10

Feast your eyes on that beauty.

Arsenal's third kit for next season could be one of the best kits in the Premier League.

"The Adidas Arsenal 2021-22 third jersey is predominantly navy. The shirt is combined with a turquoise graphic and white / red logos. The Adidas logo is two-colored, just as on all other Adidas Elite third kits," Footy Headlines' description of the kit reads.

The Arsenal 2021-2022 third strip will be launched in August 2021 and it will be worth every penny.

Our rating: 9/10

