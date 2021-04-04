Conor McGregor is a man with many critics. One thing that the Irish superstar cannot be accused of, though, is an unwillingness to learn from his mistakes.

McGregor has taken on many challenges in his career - and not all of them have ended in success. 'The Notorious' has lost a number of bouts over the years, but has never sought to hide away following a defeat.

Instead, McGregor seems driven to recover from any setback by figuring out how to overcome it next time around.

The 32-year-old again finds himself in this situation as he seeks to bounce back from his defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

Poirier's stoppage victory left the two men tied at one bout apiece in their rivalry, with a rubber match between the pair now set for UFC 264 in July.

In confirming that he had accepted the fight, McGregor wrote on social media: "The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely f****** destroy! #BilliStrut."

Those words prove that McGregor is keenly aware of the need to make adjustments heading into his trilogy bout with Poirier.

'The Diamond' shocked many earlier this year when he was able to get the better of McGregor on the feet.

By targeting McGregor's lead leg with calf kicks, Poirier was able to take away much of his opponent's attacking arsenal and eventually secure the win.

Despite the result last time out, McGregor is the slight favourite to gain revenge over Poirier in their trilogy fight.

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is among those who believe that McGregor can defeat his rival, but has warned the sport's biggest star that he must make a couple of key changes to his gameplan.

"The only thing he really needs to change is just the stance," insisted Cejudo, per thesun.co.uk.

"And there's two options that Conor McGregor has to do: he either has to master the distance - he can keep the same stance that he had, if that's what he likes.

"But that just means he has to be further out of distance. Or, he can shorten his stance and (be) not so heavy on that lead leg."

Cejudo also warned McGregor against being stationary during the bout, believing that continual movement is vital against Poirier.

"He needs to switch to righty (orthodox) and south (southpaw) more because you can't be in the same position for too long.

"So he needs to make those two changes. The shorter stance or master distance and the fighting stance.

"So start to deal with both right and left...Because he can't stay to that same style because it'll keep getting that leg chewed up," declared Cejudo.

An Olympic gold medallist, as well as a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Cejudo has a lifetime of competitive experience - and more than knows his way around the Octagon.

McGregor's coach John Kavanagh clearly agrees with Cejudo's assessment. Kavanagh recently revealed that his man has already begun to work on solving the calf kick equation, telling BT Sport:

"We've got to figure out these friggin' calf kicks. How to use them and to defend them. We're pretty confident we have that sorted out now.

"I think he looked excellent everywhere else," stated Kavanagh of McGregor's most recent performance.

With a little over three months to go until the fight, both McGregor and Poirier will now really start to get to grips with their preparations for the bout.

We will see adjustments on both sides. However, the fighter who can implement those changes most seamlessly will likely take the win in Las Vegas.

News Now - Sport News