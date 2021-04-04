It's been a thoroughly miserable season for Timo Werner.

Chelsea's €53m arrival has become the poster boy for disappointing signings in the 2020/21 season.

On Saturday, the Germany international came under fire again as the Blues were thrashed at home by West Brom. Werner himself found himself matched for pace by a 37-year-old Branislav Ivanovic.

It can be a lonely position moving to a new country and a new league, but at least Werner isn't alone. Compatriot Kai Havertz has found himself in a similar boat.

Inevitably, it takes a while for new signings to find their feet. That's why now is a better time to judge as they've had most of the season to make an impact.

Hence, WhoScored are finally in a position to reveal the 10 most 'underwhelming' summer signings. They've assessed players who have declined the most in their ratings from one club to another - and unsurprisingly, it doesn't make great reading for Chelsea.

10. Matt Doherty - Wolves > Tottenham

9. Achraf Hakimi - Borussia Dortmund > Inter Milan

8. Sandro Tonali - Empoli > AC Milan

7. Marash Kumbulla - Verona > Roma

6. Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid > Arsenal

5. Dejan Kulusevski - Parma > Juventus

4. Thiago - Bayern Munich > Liverpool

3. Willian - Chelsea > Arsenal

2. Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen > Chelsea

1. Timo Werner - RB Leipzig > Chelsea

Now in Werner's defence, it is pointed out this is something of a double-edged sword. His rating has fallen so steeply because it was very high last season (7.6) thanks to 28 Bundesliga goals.



Chelsea aren't the only Premier League side who will be searching for the receipt, though. Matt Doherty was expected to be first-choice at right-back and a notable upgrade on Serge Aurier, but the Irishman hasn't really delivered at Spurs.

Thomas Partey has shown glimpses at Arsenal, but his progress has been interrupted by injury. Willian doesn't have much of an excuse, with no league goals all season.

The jury is out on Thiago at Liverpool. There has been so much disruption in that midfield he can't be expected to produce the displays he did at Bayern, but he put in one of his best performances yet in the 3-0 win over Arsenal.

News Now - Sport News