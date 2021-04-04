Arsenal were well beaten by Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Gunners put in an extremely poor display as they were beaten 3-0.

Mikel Arteta was forced to apologise to supporters after the game and conceded they could have lost by more.

"We completely deserved to lose the game," he told Sky Sports. "They were better in every department and deserved to win the game with the margin they had, or even more. I accept responsibility for the way we played today.

"Liverpool completely deserved to win the game, probably by a bigger margin. We were extremely poor. We apologise.

"I don't have to use any excuses - that we don't have five or six players - the standards are much higher at this football club and I have to get them to perform at that level. It was technical as well.

"We gave every ball away and could not put three passes together. The basics weren't there today. If you do that against this kind of opponent, you get punished like we have.

"At the moment I am in shock. I didn't expect that because of the way the team trained. It is a challenge. A challenge brings an opportunity. If you have courage and you represent a club like this, you have to stand up and take it."

Arteta has now been in charge of Arsenal for 50 Premier League games.

Following that result, Sky Sports decided to take a look at Arteta's Premier League record compared to Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery's last 50 league games at the club.

It makes for damning viewing and you can take a look below...

That does not reflect well on Arteta at all.

He has a lower win percentage than both Emery and Wenger, who both lost their jobs due to poor form.

Arteta has improved Arsenal's defence, but they are much worse going forward.

The Spaniard may have won two trophies during his time in charge but it goes without saying that he must improve Arsenal's Premier League form to stay in the job.

Arsenal are currently in ninth and in danger of finishing in the bottom half. That is simply not good enough for a team of Arsenal's stature.

