Neymar broke many Barcelona fans' hearts when he left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The Brazilian forward was brilliant for the Catalan giants.

He scored 105 times in 186 games and formed a formidable partnership with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona numerous times in the past few years.

And it has once again been claimed that he will make his move back to Barcelona.

According to Catalan newspaper Ara, per Marca, Neymar has informed Barcelona that he would be willing to return to the club.

That claim is backed up by former Barcelona scout Andre Cury, who recently said: "Neymar will play with Messi again, not at PSG but at Barcelona."

So, as links to Barcelona heat up again, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane and remember a rather bizarre moment between Xavi and Neymar.

Neymar is a colourful character but he can rub people up the wrong way from time to time.

And one man that he managed to wind up was former Barcelona teammate, Xavi.

Back in 2015, Barcelona held an open-top bus parade to celebrate their La Liga triumph.

Xavi could be seen perched on the side of the bus when he turned around and pushed Neymar square in the face.

Watch the moment below:

Those watching the parade would have been confused by Xavi's actions. He later explained why he felt the need to put Neymar in his place.

"He (Neymar) was trying to take my shoes off and pushing me when I was on the edge of the bus," He told Qatari newspaper Sport, per the Independent.

“I said that they should stop messing about and concentrate on the people that had come out to wave as the bus passed.

"These parades are for the people after all. It’s okay to have three or four beers but the parade is for the people and it’s the chance for us to thank them for our support. You can’t just do what you want to do."

It goes without saying that the incident did not do anything to damage the relationship between Xavi and Neymar.

With Barcelona struggling in recent years, the Barca legend will no doubt welcome Neymar's potential return to the club.

